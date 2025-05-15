Child Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Imported by Yiwu Baili Import and Export; Sold on Amazon.com

The recalled child safety gates violate the federal safety regulation for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening, the locking mechanism does not fully engage and/or the gate does not resist a push-out force. These failures pose a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment and fall hazards.
This recall involves multiple child safety gates sold by five different third-party sellers on Amazon.com. The gates have model numbers and cohort information listed on their tracking label, located on the bottom rail. The gates are all made of steel and ABS plastic and were sold in white and black colors. They can be pressure-mounted and/or drill-mounted and vary in several sizes. Some gates have a secondary pet door.
|Product Name and Description
|Model Number(s) / Cohort Information
|Third-Party Seller
|Email Address
|Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "57.87-62.59" Baby Gate"
|W046 (Black); BG20240330
|Hangzhou Chuanghan Maoyi Company Limited, of China
|maxjud_040404@outlook.com
|Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "72.04-76.77" Baby Gate"
|W046 (White); BG20240330
|Hangzhou Chuanghan Maoyi Company Limited, of China
|maxjud_040404@outlook.com
|Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "45.86-53.74" Baby Gate"
|W371 (Black); A20240910
|Hangzhou Chuanghan Maoyi Company Limited, of China
|maxjud_040404@outlook.com
|Auto Close Safety Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "60.3"-62.9" Baby Gate"
|W385 (White); A20240801
|Hangzhou Ruiyu Trading Co., Ltd, of China
|ruiyushangmao@outlook.com
|Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "67.32-76.77" Baby Gate"
|W046 (Black); BG20240330
|Hangzhou Xinru Trade Co., Ltd, of China
|us02_a02xin@126.com
|Auto Close Safety Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "32"-35" Wide Baby Gate with Door"
|W284 (White); A20240728
|Rainbow Trade (HK) Co., Limited, of Hong Kong
|amy2088usa@hotmail.com
|Tall Baby Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "30.12-61.61" Pet Gate"
|W046 (Black); A20240815
|Zhejianghuayujiankang guanliyouxiangongsi, of China
|David_699876@outlook.com
|Tall Baby Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "57.68-73.43" Pet Gate"
|W046 (Black); A20240815
|Zhejianghuayujiankang guanliyouxiangongsi, of China
|David_699876@outlook.com
Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact the third-party seller by email for information on how to dispose of the product and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund. The third-party sellers and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Yiwu Baili Import and Export Co., of China
