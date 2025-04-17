COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Eonroacoo for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half, and of the swing with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base, to eonroacoorecall@126.com and then dispose the swing in accordance with local and state laws. Eonroacoo and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.