COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo

  • “Model No.: S-Y608” and “Baby cradle swing” are printed on a label located under the seat
Name of Product:
COMEONROA Infant Swings
Hazard:

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the swings fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard and are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 17, 2025
Units:

About 410

Consumer Contact

Eonroacoo via email at eonroacoorecall@126.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves COMEONROA-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in a blue space-themed pattern and have a black base with a touch-screen panel, a star and a moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Eonroacoo for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half, and of the swing with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base, to eonroacoorecall@126.com and then dispose the swing in accordance with local and state laws. Eonroacoo and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from January 2024 through February 2025 for about $80.
Seller:

YiWuShiJingYuDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSi, dba Eonroacoo, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-228

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

