COMEONROA Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Inclined Sleeper Ban; Sold on Walmart.com by Eonroacoo

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the swings fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the swing standard and are missing the required warnings and instructions for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries under Reese’s Law.
Eonroacoo via email at eonroacoorecall@126.com.
This recall involves COMEONROA-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in a blue space-themed pattern and have a black base with a touch-screen panel, a star and a moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable. “Model No.: S-Y608” and “Baby cradle swing” are printed on a label located under the seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Eonroacoo for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half, and of the swing with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base, to eonroacoorecall@126.com and then dispose the swing in accordance with local and state laws. Eonroacoo and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
YiWuShiJingYuDianZiShangWuYouXianGongSi, dba Eonroacoo, of China
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Contact a media specialist.