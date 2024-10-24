 Skip to main content

CFMOTO Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazards

  • Recalled CFMOTO CFORCE 800 Touring/1000 Touring ATV ROV (camo)
  • Recalled CFMOTO CFORCE 800 Touring/1000 Touring ATV ROV (gray)
  • Recalled CFMOTO CFORCE 800 Touring ATV ROV (orange)
  • Recalled CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 Touring ATV ROV (black)
  • VIN Location on the recalled 2024 CForce 800 Touring ATV
Name of Product:
2024 CFORCE 800 Touring and 2024 CFORCE 1000 Touring All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The throttle lever on the recalled ATVs can fail to return to the idle position when a driver releases it, and the vehicle could then unexpectedly continue to accelerate, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 24, 2024
Units:

About 2,650

Consumer Contact

CFMOTO Powersports toll-free at 888-823-6686 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at info@cfmotousa.com or online at https://www.cfmotousa.com/vehicle-recall or www.CFMOTOUSA.com and click on “More” and then “Vehicle Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2024 CFORCE 800 Touring and 2024 CFORCE 1000 Touring ATVs. The recreational off highway vehicles were sold in gray, orange, black and camouflage (camo) colors. CFMOTO is printed on the rear fender sides of the vehicle and CFORCE is printed on the upper side panels of the body. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is stamped on the vehicle’s frame behind the right rear wheel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealership. CFMOTO has issued a stop ride notice to consumers and is contacting all registered owners and dealers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

CFMOTO has received four reports of the throttle failing to return to the idle position and including one report of the vehicle crashing, including one minor impact injury.

Sold At:
CFMOTO Powersports dealers nationwide from May 2024 through August 2024 for between $9,400 and $10,500.
Importer(s):

CFMOTO Powersports Inc., of Plymouth, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-019
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

