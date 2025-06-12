Bugaboo North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The highchairs pose a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death to babies because the legs of the chair can detach from the frame if the screws connecting the legs are not properly tightened during assembly.
About 18,280 (In addition, about 2,325 were sold in Canada)
Bugaboo Service Team toll-free at 800-460-2922 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT Friday, by email at service.us@bugaboo.com, or online at https://service.bugaboo.com/s/bugaboo-giraffe-recall-repair-kit-checker?language=en_US&Country=US or www.bugaboo.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bugaboo Giraffe highchairs. The highchairs measure about 30 inches tall, 21 inches wide and 23 inches long. The highchairs were sold in blue, black, natural wood/white, warm wood/gray and white with the item codes listed below. The item codes are located on the bottom of the seat.
|Color
|Item Code
|Blue
|200008005
|Black
|200008004
|Neutral Wood/White
|200008002
|Warm Wood/Gray
|200008003
|White
|200008001
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Bugaboo to receive a free repair kit including an Allen key and new screws to install into the product’s legs. Bugaboo is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 22 reports of the legs of the chair detaching, including 13 reports of minor injuries.
Bugaboo North America Inc., of New York
