Bugaboo North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Bugaboo Giraffe High Chair
  • Location of item code on label
Name of Product:
Giraffe highchairs
Hazard:

The highchairs pose a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death to babies because the legs of the chair can detach from the frame if the screws connecting the legs are not properly tightened during assembly.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 12, 2025
Units:

About 18,280 (In addition, about 2,325 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Bugaboo Service Team toll-free at 800-460-2922 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT Friday, by email at service.us@bugaboo.com, or online at https://service.bugaboo.com/s/bugaboo-giraffe-recall-repair-kit-checker?language=en_US&Country=US or www.bugaboo.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bugaboo Giraffe highchairs. The highchairs measure about 30 inches tall, 21 inches wide and 23 inches long. The highchairs were sold in blue, black, natural wood/white, warm wood/gray and white with the item codes listed below. The item codes are located on the bottom of the seat.

ColorItem Code
Blue200008005
Black200008004
Neutral Wood/White200008002
Warm Wood/Gray200008003
White200008001
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Bugaboo to receive a free repair kit including an Allen key and new screws to install into the product’s legs. Bugaboo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of the legs of the chair detaching, including 13 reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:
Nordstrom and other specialty stores nationwide and online at www.bugaboo.com and www.Amazon.com from May 2023 through April 2025 for about $380.
Importer(s):

Bugaboo North America Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
Czech Republic
Recall number:
25-336
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

