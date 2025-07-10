Braided Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon by Haoyunm

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal ban on crib bumpers because the padded crib bumpers can obstruct breathing, posing a risk of serious injury or death to infants from suffocation. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
Haoyunm via email at hyzhongtshung@outlook.com.
This recall involves braided crib bumpers. They are sold in multiple colors and have sizes in 39 inches, 59 inches, 78 inches, 118 inches and 158 inches long. They come in a vacuum sealed bag. There are no markings or labeling on the crib bumpers.
Consumers should stop using the crib bumpers, remove them from the crib immediately and contact Haoyunm for a refund. Consumers should cut the bumper in half, take a photo of it, and email the photo to hyzhongtshung@outlook.com.
None reported
Fang Cheng Xian Hao Yun Shang Mao You Xian Gong Si, dba Haoyunm, of China
