Bexco Enterprises Recalls Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Gliders with USB Port Due to Overheating Hazard

The USB module in the recliner arm can overheat and spark, posing an overheating hazard.
About 9,030 (Additionally, about six were sold in Canada)
Babyletto online at www.babylettorecall.com or www.babyletto.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or email at kiwi.recall@babyletto.com, or toll-free at 866-621-9483 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.
Recall Details
This recall involves Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Glider fabric-covered chairs with two USB device charging ports. The chair is covered in various color fabrics and is approximately 29 inches wide by 36 inches deep and 41 inches high and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Units included in the recall include the following production colors, SKUs, and batch numbers. Batch numbers are printed on a white label found underneath the footrest.
|Color
|SKU
|Batch Number Located Under the Footrest
|Almond Teddy Loop with Light Wood Base
|M11288ATLB
|WC0234712405
|WC0238412406
|WC0238412407
|WC0241142406
|Latte Teddy Loop with Dark Wood Base
|M11288LTDB
|WC0229042401
|WC0229052405
|WC0234712405
|Olive Boucle with Light Wood Base
|M11288OBLB
|WC0220062307
|WC0220082308
|WC0229042401
|WC0229052401
|WC0234712405
|WC0238412407
|Performance Beach Eco-Weave
|M11288PBEW
|WC0220082308
|WC0223842309
|WC0223842310
|WC0229042401
|WC0229052401
|WC0229422402
|WC0234712405
|Performance Cream Eco-Weave
|M11288PCMEW
|WC0223842309
|WC0223842310
|WC0227982312
|WC0229042401
|WC0229042405
|WC0229052405
|WC0229422405
|WC0234552406
|Performance Frost Eco-Twill with Light Wood Base
|M11288PFETLB
|WC0239882407
|Performance Grey Eco-Weave
|M11288PGEW
|WC0220082308
|WC0223842310
|WC0227982312
|WC0229042404
|WC0229422404
|WC0239122407
|Performance Natural Eco-Twill with Light Wood Base
|M11288PNETLB
|WC0215282305
|WC0218062307
|WC0239882407
|Performance Navy Eco-Twill
|M11288PVET
|WC0220082308
|WC0223832309
|WC0229042401
|Ivory Boucle with Gold Base
|M11288WBG
|WC0220062307
|WC0223832309
|WC0223842309
|WC0223842310
|WC0227982312
|WC0229052401
|WC0229422402
|WC0229422404
|WC0234712405
|WC0238412406
|WC0238412407
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recliners and contact Babyletto to receive a free repair kit. Consumers should register at babylettorecall.com/ to receive their free repair kit and installation instructions. Once consumers have completed the repair, consumers should dispose of the original USB module in their household trash.
The firm has received 37 reports of incidents of overheating, smoking or sparking including one minor injury. No fires or property damage have been reported.
Bexco Enterprises, Inc. of Pico Rivera, California
