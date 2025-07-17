 Skip to main content

Bexco Enterprises Recalls Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Gliders with USB Port Due to Overheating Hazard

  • Recalled Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Glider with USB port module shown in chair arm (Performance Cream Eco-Weave)
  • Closeup of USB port module
  • Batch/Lot number is found on the label under the footrest
Name of Product:
Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Gliders with USB port
Hazard:

The USB module in the recliner arm can overheat and spark, posing an overheating hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 17, 2025
Units:

About 9,030 (Additionally, about six were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Babyletto online at www.babylettorecall.com or www.babyletto.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or email at kiwi.recall@babyletto.com, or toll-free at 866-621-9483 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Glider fabric-covered chairs with two USB device charging ports. The chair is covered in various color fabrics and is approximately 29 inches wide by 36 inches deep and 41 inches high and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Units included in the recall include the following production colors, SKUs, and batch numbers. Batch numbers are printed on a white label found underneath the footrest. 

ColorSKUBatch Number Located Under the Footrest
Almond Teddy Loop with Light Wood BaseM11288ATLBWC0234712405
WC0238412406
WC0238412407
WC0241142406
Latte Teddy Loop with Dark Wood BaseM11288LTDBWC0229042401
WC0229052405
WC0234712405
Olive Boucle with Light Wood BaseM11288OBLBWC0220062307
WC0220082308
WC0229042401
WC0229052401
WC0234712405
WC0238412407
Performance Beach Eco-WeaveM11288PBEWWC0220082308
WC0223842309
WC0223842310
WC0229042401
WC0229052401
WC0229422402
WC0234712405
Performance Cream Eco-WeaveM11288PCMEWWC0223842309
WC0223842310
WC0227982312
WC0229042401
WC0229042405
WC0229052405
WC0229422405
WC0234552406
Performance Frost Eco-Twill with Light Wood BaseM11288PFETLBWC0239882407
Performance Grey Eco-WeaveM11288PGEWWC0220082308
WC0223842310
WC0227982312
WC0229042404
WC0229422404
WC0239122407
Performance Natural Eco-Twill with Light Wood BaseM11288PNETLBWC0215282305
WC0218062307
WC0239882407
Performance Navy Eco-TwillM11288PVETWC0220082308
WC0223832309
WC0229042401
Ivory Boucle with Gold BaseM11288WBGWC0220062307
WC0223832309
WC0223842309
WC0223842310
WC0227982312
WC0229052401
WC0229422402
WC0229422404
WC0234712405
WC0238412406
WC0238412407

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled recliners and contact Babyletto to receive a free repair kit. Consumers should register at babylettorecall.com/ to receive their free repair kit and installation instructions. Once consumers have completed the repair, consumers should dispose of the original USB module in their household trash. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 37 reports of incidents of overheating, smoking or sparking including one minor injury. No fires or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Crate Kids and online at Babyletto.com, Amazon.com, Babylist.com, Target.com, Pottery Barn Kids.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from May 2023 through February 2025 for about $800.
Importer(s):

Bexco Enterprises, Inc. of Pico Rivera, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-392
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Glider with USB port module shown in chair arm (Performance Cream Eco-Weave)
Bexco Enterprises Recalls Kiwi Electronic Recliner and Swivel Gliders with USB Port Due to Overheating Hazard

The USB module in the recliner arm can overheat and spark, posing an overheating hazard.

Recalled Primark DTR Stitch 4-pack Scented Highlighters (Front)
Primark Recalls DTR Stitch 4-pack Scented Highlighters Due to Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Violates Federal Phthalates Ban; Sold by Primark

The scented highlighters, which resemble cups with straws, contain phthalates; a violation of the federal phthalates ban. Phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Dearlomum retractable safety gate-black
Dearlomum Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Federal Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Signbaby

The recalled gates violate the federal standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment hazard. 

Chichoneras acolchadas para cunas de AUGNORYE retiradas del mercado
Se retiran del mercado las chichoneras acolchadas para cunas de AUGNORYE por riesgo de lesión grave o muerte por asfixia; infringen la prohibición federal para chichoneras para cunas; vendidas en Amazon por YIXIA

Las chichoneras acolchadas para cunas retiradas del mercado infringen la prohibición federal para chichoneras para cunas porque pueden obstruir la respiración de un bebé, lo que presenta un riesgo de asfixia. Esto crea un entorno inseguro para el sueño de los bebés. La Ley Sueño Seguro para los Bebés prohíbe las chichoneras acolchadas para cunas.

Chichoneras trenzadas para cunas retiradas del mercado
Se retiran del mercado chichoneras trenzadas para cunas por riesgo de lesión grave o muerte por asfixia; infringen la prohibición federal para chichoneras para cunas; vendidas en Amazon por Haoyunm

Las chichoneras trenzadas para cunas retiradas del mercado infringen la prohibición federal para chichoneras para cunas porque las chichoneras acolchadas para cunas pueden obstruir la respiración, lo que presenta un riesgo de lesión grave o muerte para los bebés por asfixia. La ley federal Ley Sueño Seguro para los Bebés (Safe Sleep for Babies Act) prohíbe las chichoneras acolchadas para cunas.

Recalled WLIVE Fabric 15-Drawer Dresser in Rustic Brown
WLIVE Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by WLIVE

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the federal standard as required by the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product