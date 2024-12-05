 Skip to main content

Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Battery Chargers for Smart Watches Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger and Power Bank 10K
Name of Product:
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger Power Banks 10K
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 05, 2024
Units:

About 4,000 (In addition, about 62 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Belkin at 800-223-5546 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.belkin.com/bpd005recall, or at https://www.belkin.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger portable 10K power banks with model number BPD005. The model number is printed on the back top of the power bank.  The serial number is also printed on the back of the product, will be a total of 14 digits, and start with the numbers and letter “57V”. They were sold in black. The power banks have a white magnetic charger for smart watches. “Belkin” is written in white on the front of the power banks. 

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Belkin to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers will need to submit photos showing the front and back of the power bank with their recall submission form.  Consumers should dispose of the lithium-ion battery in accordance with local and state regulations and not in household trash.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the recalled power bank catching fire, resulting in a house fire involving property damage.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, belkin.com and other websites from May 2023 through June 2024 for about $100.
Importer(s):

Belkin International Inc.¸ of El Segundo, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-061
