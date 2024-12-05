Belkin Recalls Portable Wireless Battery Chargers for Smart Watches Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger portable 10K power banks with model number BPD005. The model number is printed on the back top of the power bank. The serial number is also printed on the back of the product, will be a total of 14 digits, and start with the numbers and letter “57V”. They were sold in black. The power banks have a white magnetic charger for smart watches. “Belkin” is written in white on the front of the power banks.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.