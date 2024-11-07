 Skip to main content

Baofali Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Unique Person Home Goods

Name of Product:
Baofali 4-in-1 Microfiber Crib Safety Bumpers
Hazard:

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 07, 2024
Units:

About 390

Consumer Contact

Baofali Trading via email at 2540535966@qq.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Baofali 4-in-1 Microfiber Crib Safety Bumpers with model numbers JJ25B-A1, JJ25B-A2 and JJ25B-A3. They are sold in white, gray and pink colors and have a rectangular shape with fabric ties attached. They are approximately 52 inches long by 10 inches tall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the recalled crib bumpers from the crib. To receive a full refund, take a photo of the crib bumper cut in half and email the photo to 2540535966@qq.com or message to Baofali Trading on Temu.com. Dispose of the destroyed crib bumper in accordance with local and state laws. Baofali Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Temu.com from June 2024 through August 2024 for between $25 and $30.
Retailer:

Baofali Trading Co. Ltd., dba Unique Person Home Goods, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-033

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

