Baofali Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by Unique Person Home Goods

The recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
Baofali Trading via email at 2540535966@qq.com.
This recall involves Baofali 4-in-1 Microfiber Crib Safety Bumpers with model numbers JJ25B-A1, JJ25B-A2 and JJ25B-A3. They are sold in white, gray and pink colors and have a rectangular shape with fabric ties attached. They are approximately 52 inches long by 10 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using and remove the recalled crib bumpers from the crib. To receive a full refund, take a photo of the crib bumper cut in half and email the photo to 2540535966@qq.com or message to Baofali Trading on Temu.com. Dispose of the destroyed crib bumper in accordance with local and state laws. Baofali Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Baofali Trading Co. Ltd., dba Unique Person Home Goods, of China
