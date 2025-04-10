Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Bebamour.com and Amazon.com by Bebamour

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats because the bath seat is unstable and can tip over while in use, and the leg openings are too wide, allowing a baby to slip out of the seat, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies from drowning.
About 1,350
Bebamour via email at amanda@babyleading.com, or online at https://bebamour.com/pages/recall or https://bebamour.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Bebamour baby bath seats with model number “T186” printed on the tracking label, located behind the back rest. The bath seats measure about 14 inches long, 12 inches wide and 9 inches high. They are sold only in green and come with four big suction cups and three bath toys. They are made of polypropylene and thermoplastic elastomer plastic material. The front of the baby bath seat is marked “Bebamour.” There is a button in the middle of the handle of the front bar, which causes water to spray, and star designs on the seat.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bath seats immediately and contact Bebamour by email at amanda@babyleading.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. Bebamour and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Jinjiangshiweixiaobaobeiyingtongyongpin Co.Ltd., dba Bebamour, of China
