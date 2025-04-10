 Skip to main content

Baby Bath Seats Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Babies from Drowning Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Infant Bath Seats; Sold on Bebamour.com and Amazon.com by Bebamour

  • Recalled Bebamour bath seat - green
Name of Product:
Bebamour baby bath seats
Hazard:

The recalled bath seats violate the federal safety regulation for infant bath seats because the bath seat is unstable and can tip over while in use, and the leg openings are too wide, allowing a baby to slip out of the seat, posing a risk of serious injury or death to babies from drowning.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 1,350

Consumer Contact

Bebamour via email at amanda@babyleading.com, or online at https://bebamour.com/pages/recall or https://bebamour.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bebamour baby bath seats with model number “T186” printed on the tracking label, located behind the back rest. The bath seats measure about 14 inches long, 12 inches wide and 9 inches high. They are sold only in green and come with four big suction cups and three bath toys. They are made of polypropylene and thermoplastic elastomer plastic material. The front of the baby bath seat is marked “Bebamour.” There is a button in the middle of the handle of the front bar, which causes water to spray, and star designs on the seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bath seats immediately and contact Bebamour by email at amanda@babyleading.com for information on how to dispose of the product and submit a photograph to obtain a full refund. Bebamour and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Bebamour.com and Amazon.com from May 2024 through February 2025 for between $20 and $40.
Retailer:

Jinjiangshiweixiaobaobeiyingtongyongpin Co.Ltd., dba Bebamour, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-220

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

