BMC Recalls Kaius 01 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall Hazard

The fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles and framesets can crack, break, or separate during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,300
BMC USA toll-free at 888-262-7755 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at kaius-fork-recall-USA@BMC-Switzerland.com, or online at www.bmc-switzerland.com/pages/platform/kaius-01-voluntary-recall or www.BMC-Switzerland.com and click on “Learn More” under the “Voluntary Recall for Inspection” banner at the top of the webpage.
Recall Details
This recall involves all BMC-branded Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets. The bikes and framesets were sold in Peacock Spider, Carbon Black/Brushed Blue, Purple/White, White/Black, Turquoise/Black, Saffron/Black and Stone Grey colors. The brand BMC is printed on the downtube. Only bicycles and framesets with a V5 fork are affected by the recall and require a replacement fork.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized BMC dealer for a free inspection and a free replacement of the forks. BMC is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BMC has received two reports of the V5 fork steerers separating from the bicycle frame. No injuries have been reported.
BMC USA Corporation, of Scotts Valley, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.