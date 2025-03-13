 Skip to main content

BMC Recalls Kaius 01 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled 2023 Kaius 01 ONE (White/Black)
  • Recalled 2023 Kaius 01 TWO (Turquoise/Black)
  • Recalled 2023 Kaius 01 THREE (Saffron/Black)
  • Recalled 2024 Kaius 01 ONE (Peacock Spider)
  • Recalled 2024 Kaius 01 TWO (Carbon Black/Brushed Blue)
  • Recalled 2024 Kaius 01 THREE (Purple/White)
  • Recalled 2024 Kaius 01 LTD (Peacock Spider)
  • Recalled 2026 Kaius 01 THREE (Stone Grey)
  • Recalled 2026 Kaius 01 Frameset (Stone Grey)
Name of Product:
BMC-branded Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets
Hazard:

The fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles and framesets can crack, break, or separate during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 1,300

Consumer Contact

BMC USA toll-free at 888-262-7755 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at kaius-fork-recall-USA@BMC-Switzerland.com, or online at www.bmc-switzerland.com/pages/platform/kaius-01-voluntary-recall or www.BMC-Switzerland.com and click on “Learn More” under the “Voluntary Recall for Inspection” banner at the top of the webpage.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all BMC-branded Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets. The bikes and framesets were sold in Peacock Spider, Carbon Black/Brushed Blue, Purple/White, White/Black, Turquoise/Black, Saffron/Black and Stone Grey colors. The brand BMC is printed on the downtube. Only bicycles and framesets with a V5 fork are affected by the recall and require a replacement fork.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized BMC dealer for a free inspection and a free replacement of the forks. BMC is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

BMC has received two reports of the V5 fork steerers separating from the bicycle frame. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized BMC bicycle dealers nationwide and online from July 2022 through February 2025 for between $4,500 and $12,000.
Manufacturer(s):
BMC Switzerland AG, of Switzerland
Importer(s):

BMC USA Corporation, of Scotts Valley, California

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
25-177
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

