BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard

  Recalled Inclusive Orbit merry-go-round
Name of Product:
Inclusive Orbit merry-go-rounds
Hazard:

The space between the rotating platform and the stationary outer rim can leave a gap that narrows too much, posing a crushing hazard to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 26, 2024
Units:

About 415 (In addition, about 6 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BCI Burke Company at 800-266-1250 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at orbit@bciburke.com or online at https://www.bciburke.com/recall or www.bciburke.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Inclusive Orbit, a spinning play component, similar to a merry-go-round, for playgrounds. The product has three handrails and a seat, and it is designed for a capacity of six children. The platform surface is flush with the ground surrounding it. Recalled model numbers include 560-0042 or 560-0051. Owners of the equipment can contact BCI Burke to determine which unit they have.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled merry-go-rounds and contact the owner of the equipment, such as park director or school principal, to determine if equipment has been inspected and repaired. Contact BCI Burke to schedule an inspection and free onsite repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received reports of two incidents of fingers getting trapped in the gap between the rotating platform and the outer rim, resulting in two finger crushing injuries.

Sold At:
Sold through factory representatives directly to entities such as municipalities, schools and churches from April 2019 through October 2024 for between $11,900 and $14,550.
Manufacturer(s):
Playdale Playgrounds LTD, of United Kingdom
Importer(s):

BCI Burke Company Inc., of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom
Recall number:
25-080
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

