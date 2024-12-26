BCI Burke Recalls Playground Merry-Go-Rounds Due to Crush Hazard

The space between the rotating platform and the stationary outer rim can leave a gap that narrows too much, posing a crushing hazard to children.
About 415 (In addition, about 6 were sold in Canada)
BCI Burke Company at 800-266-1250 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at orbit@bciburke.com or online at https://www.bciburke.com/recall or www.bciburke.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Inclusive Orbit, a spinning play component, similar to a merry-go-round, for playgrounds. The product has three handrails and a seat, and it is designed for a capacity of six children. The platform surface is flush with the ground surrounding it. Recalled model numbers include 560-0042 or 560-0051. Owners of the equipment can contact BCI Burke to determine which unit they have.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled merry-go-rounds and contact the owner of the equipment, such as park director or school principal, to determine if equipment has been inspected and repaired. Contact BCI Burke to schedule an inspection and free onsite repair.
The firm has received reports of two incidents of fingers getting trapped in the gap between the rotating platform and the outer rim, resulting in two finger crushing injuries.
BCI Burke Company Inc., of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
