Autoez Brand Bamboo Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Federal Rule for Window Coverings; Sold on Walmart.com

  • Recalled Autoez Bamboo Shades
Name of Product:
Autoez Bamboo Shades
Hazard:

The recalled shades have long operating cords and accessible inner cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The shades violate the federal rule for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. In addition, the shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 25, 2025
Units:

About 550

Consumer Contact

Autoez by email at Autoez_recall@163.com or online at https://sites.google.com/view/recall-autoez.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Autoez-branded bamboo shades. The recalled bamboo shades were sold in brown, with sizes ranging from 24 to 72 inches wide and 64 to 72 inches high. “Autoez” is printed on the sticker label on the top rail of the shades.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shades and contact Autoez for a full refund. Consumers should remove the shades, cut the operating cord, write the word “Recalled” on the shades and dispose of the product in the garbage. Consumers should send a photograph of the destroyed window shades in the garbage to Autoez_recall@163.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart.com from September 2023 through May 2025 for between $21 and $50.
Importer(s):

Sichuan Yunduan Renjia Trading Co. Ltd., of China, doing business as Walmart seller Autoez.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-478

