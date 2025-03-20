Arsell Recalls Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com

The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 2,300
Arsell via email at recall@arsellsupport.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The product contains 100 mL of Benadryl. The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information. The product was packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word “Benadryl” written in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.”
Consumers should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com. Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.
None reported
Arsell Inc., of Brooklyn, New York
