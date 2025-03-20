 Skip to main content

Arsell Recalls Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottle and paper box with “X003VRIGUL” on the label
Name of Product:
Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottles
Hazard:

The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 2,300

Consumer Contact

Arsell via email at recall@arsellsupport.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. The product contains 100 mL of Benadryl. The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information. The product was packaged in a paper box decorated with pink and white with the word “Benadryl” written in blue text. The package has a white label on the bottom with the following code written in black text: “X003VRIGUL.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com. Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Sold online at Amazon.com from July 2023 through October 2024 for between $16 and $19.
Importer(s):

Arsell Inc., of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-194

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottle and paper box with “X003VRIGUL” on the label
Arsell Recalls Benadryl Liquid Elixir 100 mL Bottle Due to Risk of Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com

The Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water (750ml)
Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water Bottles Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Gerolsteiner

The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottle sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits
Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled Taylor Water Technologies reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns, if ingested.

Recalled Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottle
Cabinet Health Recalls 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles Due to Failure to Retain Child-Resistance; Risk of Child Poisoning

The plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, causing the lid’s child-resistance to diminish, posing a risk of poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil
Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DLWL-US

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.  

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottles - front
BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning and Burn Hazard; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Huenco

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product