Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children and contact Demlar for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number with permanent marker on the container and submit a photo of it to info@demlar.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Safe approach: Keep the product in its container, clearly label it “Do Not Use,” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off.