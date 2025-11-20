Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”
About 18,200
Demlar collect at 943-212-3054 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@demlar.com, or online at https://demlar.com/recall-1 or Demlar.com and click on the “RECALL” link a the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Demlar’s bottles of MoonSoll-branded ethanol and Magic Chems-branded bioethanol fuel, used for tabletop fire pits, fireplaces, stoves and burners. The clear fuel bottles have a red or green cap. They were sold individually or as a pack of three and in 500mL and 1000mL capacities. The brand name and capacity are printed on the front of the bottle’s label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children and contact Demlar for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number with permanent marker on the container and submit a photo of it to info@demlar.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Safe approach: Keep the product in its container, clearly label it “Do Not Use,” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off.
None reported
Demlar LLC, owner of the MoonSoll and Magic Chems brands dba Demlar Online Store, of Casper, Wyoming
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.