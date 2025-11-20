 Skip to main content

Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

  • Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
  • Recalled Magic Chems Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
  • Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle – packaging
  • Recalled Magic Chems Bioethanol Fuel Bottle – packaging
Name of Product:
MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles
Hazard:

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 18,200

Consumer Contact

Demlar collect at 943-212-3054 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@demlar.com, or online at https://demlar.com/recall-1 or Demlar.com and click on the “RECALL” link a the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Demlar’s bottles of MoonSoll-branded ethanol and Magic Chems-branded bioethanol fuel, used for tabletop fire pits, fireplaces, stoves and burners. The clear fuel bottles have a red or green cap. They were sold individually or as a pack of three and in 500mL and 1000mL capacities. The brand name and capacity are printed on the front of the bottle’s label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children and contact Demlar for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number with permanent marker on the container and submit a photo of it to info@demlar.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Consumers should follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Contact your city, county, or state HHW program for instructions, as requirements may differ by location. Safe approach: Keep the product in its container, clearly label it “Do Not Use,” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through July 2025 for between $16 and $32.
Manufacturer(s):
STARKİM KİMYA SAN. T.C. A.Ş., of Turkey
Importer(s):

Demlar LLC, owner of the MoonSoll and Magic Chems brands dba Demlar Online Store, of Casper, Wyoming

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
26-102

Related Recalls

Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Recalled Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG bottle
F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard

The Prosecco bottles can break or shatter, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”. 

Recalled Almpal Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit - Closed
Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Almpal

The recalled test kits contain a bottle of sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The test kits violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle of sulfuric acid is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Bottle of Bariatric Fusion High ADEK Multivitamin
Blueroot Health Recalls Bottles of Bariatric Fusion Iron Multivitamins Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by VitaQuest International

The recalled multivitamins contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The recalled packaging of the iron-containing multivitamins violates the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle caps are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Diamond G Forest Products Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottle
Diamond G Forest Products Recalls Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product