Feel The Beard Recalls Minoxidil Beard Growth Serum Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Feel The Beard Growth Oil Bottle
  • Recalled Feel The Beard Growth Oil Bottle (side view)
Name of Product:
Feel The Beard Minoxidil Beard Growth Oil for Men
Hazard:

The beard serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 840

Consumer Contact

Email Feel The Beard at ziyad@feelthebeard.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Feel The Beard-branded Beard Growth Oil bottles. The beard growth oil comes in a one-ounce dark amber bottle with a black dropper cap. The label wrapped around the beard growth oil and the outer packaging read “Beard Growth Oil,” “Feel The Beard,” and “5% minoxidil with biotin.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact Feel The Beard for instructions on destroying the recalled bottles and receiving a replacement. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to ziyad@feelthebeard.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2025 through September 2025 for about $10.
Manufactured in:

China

Recall number:
26-158

