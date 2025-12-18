Feel The Beard Recalls Minoxidil Beard Growth Serum Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Email Feel The Beard at ziyad@feelthebeard.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Feel The Beard-branded Beard Growth Oil bottles. The beard growth oil comes in a one-ounce dark amber bottle with a black dropper cap. The label wrapped around the beard growth oil and the outer packaging read “Beard Growth Oil,” “Feel The Beard,” and “5% minoxidil with biotin.”
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact Feel The Beard for instructions on destroying the recalled bottles and receiving a replacement. Consumers will be asked to pour the contents of the bottle into the trash and take a photo of the bottle in the trash and email it to ziyad@feelthebeard.com.
