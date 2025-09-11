 Skip to main content

Blueroot Health Recalls Bottles of Bariatric Fusion Iron Multivitamins Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by VitaQuest International

Name of Product:
Bariatric Fusion Iron Multivitamin Bottles
Hazard:

The recalled multivitamins contain iron which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The recalled packaging of the iron-containing multivitamins violates the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle caps are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 11, 2025
Units:

About 4,700

Consumer Contact

Blueroot Health toll-free at 866-259-0602 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@bariatricfusion.com, or online at bariatricfusion.com/product-safety or www.bariatricfusion.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two types of Bariatric Fusion dietary supplement bottles: high ADEK multivitamin capsules (90 and 270-count bottles) and One Per Day bariatric multivitamin capsules (90-count bottle), both with 45mg of iron. The recalled bottles are white and orange. Only bottles with smooth cap tops that lack the “push down & turn” embossed lettering are included in this recall. The Bariatric Fusion logo is printed on the front of the bottles. Lot number 0066J4, 0065J4, 0453B5 or 0370B5 is printed on the bottom of the bottles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact Blueroot Health for information on how to obtain a free child-resistant replacement cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, bariatricfusion.com and other websites from January 2025 through June 2025 for between $23 and $57.
Manufacturer(s):
VitaQuest International, LLC of Caldwell, New Jersey
Distributor(s):
Blueroot Health, Inc., of Middletown, Connecticut
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-460

Recalled Bottle of Bariatric Fusion High ADEK Multivitamin
