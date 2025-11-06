 Skip to main content

F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG bottles
Hazard:

The Prosecco bottles can break or shatter, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 941,400

Consumer Contact

Ethica Wines at 786-810-7132 from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, email at customercare@ethicawines.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain glass bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG. The UPC is 196633883742 and the Costco Item Number is 1879870. The product was sold in a green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label with the words “Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and not attempt to open them. Consumers should discard the recalled bottles in their household trash and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on how to obtain a full refund from Costco.

Incidents/Injuries:

F&F Fine Wines International, Inc. has received ten reports of the bottles shattering or breaking resulting in one laceration injury.

Sold At:
Costco stores in IA, IL, IN, KY, MI, MN, MO, ND, NE, OH, SD, and WI from April 2025 through August 2025 for about $8.
Importer(s):

F&F Fine Wines International, Inc. dba Ethica Wines, of Miami, Florida.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
26-068

