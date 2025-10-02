 Skip to main content

Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Almpal

  • Recalled Almpal Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit - Closed
  • Recalled Almpal Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit - Opened
Name of Product:
Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits
Hazard:

The recalled test kits contain a bottle of sulfuric acid which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The test kits violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle of sulfuric acid is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 02, 2025
Units:

About 470

Consumer Contact

Almpal via email at lehapet@hotmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Almpal dissolved oxygen test kits. The test kits come in a cream-colored box bearing a white label with “Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit” and the manufacture date, batch number, and expiration date printed on it.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled test kits out of sight and reach of children and contact Almpal for how to properly dispose of the recalled bottles and for information on how to receive a full refund. Prior to disposing of the recalled kits, consumers will be asked to submit a photo to the seller’s account through Amazon's messaging platform. A full refund will be issued upon successful verification of the submitted images. Only unexpired kits are included in this recall which involve kits sold after May 2025. Consumers should dispose of all kits, expired, unexpired or unused in accordance with local household hazardous waste regulations. 

Note: Physically returning the product is not required.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon from May 2025 through August 2025 for about $25
Retailer:

Ningbo Leha E-Commerce Co., Ltd., of China doing business as Amazon seller Almpal

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-005

