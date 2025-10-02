Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Almpal

The recalled test kits contain a bottle of sulfuric acid which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The test kits violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle of sulfuric acid is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 470
Almpal via email at lehapet@hotmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Almpal dissolved oxygen test kits. The test kits come in a cream-colored box bearing a white label with “Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit” and the manufacture date, batch number, and expiration date printed on it.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled test kits out of sight and reach of children and contact Almpal for how to properly dispose of the recalled bottles and for information on how to receive a full refund. Prior to disposing of the recalled kits, consumers will be asked to submit a photo to the seller’s account through Amazon's messaging platform. A full refund will be issued upon successful verification of the submitted images. Only unexpired kits are included in this recall which involve kits sold after May 2025. Consumers should dispose of all kits, expired, unexpired or unused in accordance with local household hazardous waste regulations.
Note: Physically returning the product is not required.
None reported
Ningbo Leha E-Commerce Co., Ltd., of China doing business as Amazon seller Almpal
