Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Almpal

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled test kits out of sight and reach of children and contact Almpal for how to properly dispose of the recalled bottles and for information on how to receive a full refund. Prior to disposing of the recalled kits, consumers will be asked to submit a photo to the seller’s account through Amazon's messaging platform. A full refund will be issued upon successful verification of the submitted images. Only unexpired kits are included in this recall which involve kits sold after May 2025. Consumers should dispose of all kits, expired, unexpired or unused in accordance with local household hazardous waste regulations.

Note: Physically returning the product is not required.