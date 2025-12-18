 Skip to main content

Plantimex Recalls Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Mamisan Licodaine Ointment jar UPC - 860006498115
  • Recalled Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment 3.52 ounce jar
  • Recalled Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment jar non-child resistant packaging (continuous thread lid)
Name of Product:
Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment
Hazard:

The ointment contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The ointment’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 50,330

Consumer Contact

Plantimex toll-free at 855-752-6869 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@plantimexusa.com with the subject “RECALL” or online at http://plantimexusa.com/contact.php or www.plantimexusa.com and contact us for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment jars. The ointment comes in an orange container with a white continuous thread lid and has the Mamisan trademark printed on top of the lid and on the label. The ointment was sold in a 3.52 ounce plastic jar. The wraparound label includes instructions and drug facts. Only jars with UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled ointment jars out of the sight and reach of children and contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid. Once the product is secured with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product, as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart and Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from April 2024 through October 2025 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
MiramarLab, of Doral, Florida
Distributor(s):
Plantimex Distributors, Inc. of San Diego, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-157

