Plantimex Recalls Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The ointment contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The ointment’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 50,330
Plantimex toll-free at 855-752-6869 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@plantimexusa.com with the subject “RECALL” or online at http://plantimexusa.com/contact.php or www.plantimexusa.com and contact us for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment jars. The ointment comes in an orange container with a white continuous thread lid and has the Mamisan trademark printed on top of the lid and on the label. The ointment was sold in a 3.52 ounce plastic jar. The wraparound label includes instructions and drug facts. Only jars with UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled ointment jars out of the sight and reach of children and contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid. Once the product is secured with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product, as directed.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.