 Skip to main content

Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

  • Recalled Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
  • “X004IQ9ZCH” is printed below the barcode on the back of the recalled Wilteexs bioethanol fuel bottles
Name of Product:
Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles
Hazard:

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 1,100 

Consumer Contact

Wilteexs by email at hongyaodemg@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wilteexs-branded bottles of bioethanol used for tabletop fire pits, fireplaces, stoves and burners. The 1.06 quarts/1liter clear bottles come pre-filled with fuel. “WILTEEXS,” “BIO ETHANOL” and an image of a burning flame are printed in blue and white on the front of the bottles. “X004IQ9ZCH” is printed below the barcode on the back of the bottles. 

Note: Recalled ethanol should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points through the environmental protection agency. Do not dispose of ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children, and contact Wilteexs for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number with permanent marker on the bottle; and submit a photo of it to hongyaodemg@outlook.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon from April 2025 through July 2025 for about $17.
Importer(s):

Hongyaodekejiyouxiangongsi, dba online seller Wilteexs, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-030

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”. 

Recalled Almpal Dissolved Oxygen Test Kit - Closed
Dissolved Oxygen Test Kits Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Poisoning to Young Children; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Almpal

The recalled test kits contain a bottle of sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The test kits violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle of sulfuric acid is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Bottle of Bariatric Fusion High ADEK Multivitamin
Blueroot Health Recalls Bottles of Bariatric Fusion Iron Multivitamins Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by VitaQuest International

The recalled multivitamins contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The recalled packaging of the iron-containing multivitamins violates the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottle caps are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Diamond G Forest Products Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottle
Diamond G Forest Products Recalls Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.

Recalled Creekwood Naturals 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits Turpentine bottle
Creekwood Naturals Recalls 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The turpentine bottles violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging, posing a deadly poisoning hazard to young children.

Recalled Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless-Steel Insulated Water Bottle, model 83-662
Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

The lid can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product