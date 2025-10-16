Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

Description:

This recall involves Wilteexs-branded bottles of bioethanol used for tabletop fire pits, fireplaces, stoves and burners. The 1.06 quarts/1liter clear bottles come pre-filled with fuel. “WILTEEXS,” “BIO ETHANOL” and an image of a burning flame are printed in blue and white on the front of the bottles. “X004IQ9ZCH” is printed below the barcode on the back of the bottles.

Note: Recalled ethanol should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points through the environmental protection agency. Do not dispose of ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.