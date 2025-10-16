Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”.
About 1,100
Wilteexs by email at hongyaodemg@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wilteexs-branded bottles of bioethanol used for tabletop fire pits, fireplaces, stoves and burners. The 1.06 quarts/1liter clear bottles come pre-filled with fuel. “WILTEEXS,” “BIO ETHANOL” and an image of a burning flame are printed in blue and white on the front of the bottles. “X004IQ9ZCH” is printed below the barcode on the back of the bottles.
Note: Recalled ethanol should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state regulations, contact your local hazardous waste treatment center or inquire about professional recycling points through the environmental protection agency. Do not dispose of ethanol in sewers, rainwater pipes or ordinary garbage cans to avoid causing fires or environmental pollution.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fuel bottles, place them out of reach of children, and contact Wilteexs for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number with permanent marker on the bottle; and submit a photo of it to hongyaodemg@outlook.com. Consumers should dispose of the fuel bottles in accordance with local and state regulations.
None reported
Hongyaodekejiyouxiangongsi, dba online seller Wilteexs, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.