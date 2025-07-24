 Skip to main content

Apollo Recalls Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Apollo Electric Scooter
Name of Product:
Apollo City Model Year 2024 Electric Scooters
Hazard:

The weld line on the electric scooter can crack, causing the stem to break and posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 790

Consumer Contact

Apollo toll-free at 888-501-8862 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@apolloscooters.co or online at https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-city/recall or at www.apolloscooters.co and click on “Apollo City 2024 Recall” located at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain serial numbers of Apollo City 2024 model year electric scooters. The dual-motor scooters have top speeds of 32 miles per hour. The scooters have a gray exterior with a headlight and rear brake light.  “Apollo” is printed on the stem of the scooter and “Apollo City” is displayed on the rear left side of the grip tape on the deck of the scooter. The affected serial numbers range from 4202240300001 to 4202240301236 and 4202240400001 to 4202240400764. The serial number is located on the bottom of the scooter deck. Consumers can also find their serial number using the Apollo App. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Apollo for a free replacement stem. To participate in the recall, please go to https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-city/recall and fill out the online form. Apollo is recommending that all consumers take their scooters to a service repair location so they can replace the stem on the recalled scooter free of charge. Consumers can go to https://apolloscooters.co/pages/locations-near-you to find the closest service repair location. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of the weld cracking on the stem of the scooter, including four riders who reported coming off the scooter; one reported injury including abrasions.

Sold At:
Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Apolloscooters.co, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com between June 2024 through April 2025 for about $1,800.
Importer(s):

Apollo Imports Inc.of Newark, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-402
