Apollo America Recalls Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively by Vivint

This recall involves Apollo America Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors with model number 51000-600. The recalled detector was sold in a white color. The front of the recalled detector has the text “Replace by” followed by a date ranging from 2034/June to 2034/October. “Apollo” and the model number 51000-600 are on the back of the detector.

Note: If you choose to dispose of the detector’s primary/non-rechargeable lithium battery, do not throw the battery in the trash, or in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins). Lithium batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores may accept this lithium battery for disposal. Before taking your battery to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts lithium batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.