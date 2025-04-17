American Bolt and Screw Recalls Tip-Over Restraint Kits Distributed with Clothing Storage Units Manufactured by Canyon Furniture Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go

Description:

This recall involves tip-over restraint kits that were sold with chests and dressers. The kits were packaged in a red plastic bag containing a plastic zip tie, two white plastic brackets, four screws, two white plastic drywall anchors and an instruction sheet. “American Bolt & Screw MFG CO. LTD, ADDRESS: American Bolt & Screw, 600 S WANAMAKER AVE., ONTARIO, CA 91761,” and “MANUFACTURING DATE: JUNE 20, 2023” or “MANUFACTURING DATE: January 20, 2024” are printed on the bag and on the instruction sheet. The kits were distributed with certain clothing storage units manufactured by Canyon Furniture including chests and dressers in the Canyon Lake, Canyon River, Cottage Colors, Creekside 2.0, Ivy League 2.0, and Modern Colors furniture lines. Affected clothing storage units have a white label on the back of the unit that says “Canyon Furniture Co.” in black text, as well as a model number beginning with “CANY” and the manufacture date.