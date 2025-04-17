American Bolt and Screw Recalls Tip-Over Restraint Kits Distributed with Clothing Storage Units Manufactured by Canyon Furniture Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go

The plastic zip tie used with the recalled furniture tip kits can become brittle or break, which can allow a clothing storage unit that is anchored to the wall to detach during a furniture tip-over event, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in death or serious injuries to children.
American Bolt and Screw by email at recall@absfasteners.com, or online at www.ABStipoverrecall.com or at https://absfasteners.com/ and click on “ABS Recalls” at the bottom of the page. More information is available from Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or via email at productcare@roomstogo.com.
This recall involves tip-over restraint kits that were sold with chests and dressers. The kits were packaged in a red plastic bag containing a plastic zip tie, two white plastic brackets, four screws, two white plastic drywall anchors and an instruction sheet. “American Bolt & Screw MFG CO. LTD, ADDRESS: American Bolt & Screw, 600 S WANAMAKER AVE., ONTARIO, CA 91761,” and “MANUFACTURING DATE: JUNE 20, 2023” or “MANUFACTURING DATE: January 20, 2024” are printed on the bag and on the instruction sheet. The kits were distributed with certain clothing storage units manufactured by Canyon Furniture including chests and dressers in the Canyon Lake, Canyon River, Cottage Colors, Creekside 2.0, Ivy League 2.0, and Modern Colors furniture lines. Affected clothing storage units have a white label on the back of the unit that says “Canyon Furniture Co.” in black text, as well as a model number beginning with “CANY” and the manufacture date.
Consumers should contact American Bolt and Screw to get a free replacement tip-over restraint kit. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by American Bolt and Screw. Consumers can contact Rooms to Go for assistance in determining whether their chest or dresser came with the affected tip-over restraint kit. Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip kit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled tip-over restraint in their household trash once they have installed the replacement tip-over restraint.
American Bolt and Screw, of Ontario, California
