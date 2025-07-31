Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violates Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon

The recalled mattresses violate a mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death to consumers.
About 2,700
Amazon toll-free at 800-913-4350 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://amazoneurotoprecall.expertinquiry.com/ or www.Amazon.com and click on “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Amazon Basics Premium Foam Eurotop Mattresses. The mattresses are nine inches thick and were sold in twin, full, queen and king sizes. They have a white top panel and a gray side panel with an Amazon Basics tag on the foot panel. They were manufactured from December 22, 2022, through May 16, 2024. The manufacture date in MM/DD/YYYY format; SKU number ABFM0933, ABFM0946, ABFM0950 or ABFM0966; and prototype ID: 1131 40 00 1 appear on a white label located on the center seam of the foot panel.
Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress immediately and follow Amazon’s instructions for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” on the mattress with a permanent marker, submit a photo of the marked mattress to http://amazoneurotoprecall.expertinquiry.com and certify disposal. Upon receipt of the photo and certification of disposal, consumers will be issued a full refund to a valid payment method in the consumer’s Amazon wallet or in the form of an Amazon gift card. The recalled mattresses should be disposed of in accordance with local laws. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Amazon.com Services LLC., of Seattle, Washington
