AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress.com

  • Recalled AliExpress LED strip light - purple
  • Recalled AliExpress LED strip lights
  • Recalled AliExpress LED strip light - green
Name of Product:
LED Strip Lights
Hazard:

The recalled lights violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products designed to use button cell or coin batteries because the strip lights allow easy access by children to the lithium coin batteries, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 24, 2025
Units:

About 390

Consumer Contact

AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp and click on “Online Services” at the bottom of the page, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/knowledge?categoryId=1000110454&language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp&questionId=1061297473&regulation=US-product-recall or www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RGB-branded LED strip lights powered with button batteries. The color-changing, dimmable lights measure about 0.4 inches long and were sold in white, warm white, blue, ice blue, green, red, yellow, purple and pink.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED strip lights immediately and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the lights by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed lights to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Aliexpress.com from March 2024 through November 2024 for about $3.
Retailer:

Dongguan Changsheng Heng Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China

Recalling Firm:

AliExpress, of San Mateo, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-232

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

