AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress.com

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED strip lights immediately and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the lights by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed lights to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.