AliExpress Recalls LED Strip Lights Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Sold on AliExpress.com

The recalled lights violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products designed to use button cell or coin batteries because the strip lights allow easy access by children to the lithium coin batteries, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp and click on “Online Services” at the bottom of the page, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/knowledge?categoryId=1000110454&language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp&questionId=1061297473®ulation=US-product-recall or www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves RGB-branded LED strip lights powered with button batteries. The color-changing, dimmable lights measure about 0.4 inches long and were sold in white, warm white, blue, ice blue, green, red, yellow, purple and pink.
Consumers should stop using the recalled LED strip lights immediately and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the lights by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed lights to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Dongguan Changsheng Heng Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
