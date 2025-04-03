 Skip to main content

AliExpress Recalls Foldable Travel Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

  • Recalled hair dryers - purple and blue
  • Recalled hair dryer - pink
Name of Product:
Foldable Travel Hair Dryers
Hazard:

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device that can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock hazards if it falls into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 80

Consumer Contact

AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at Ali Express Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves foldable travel hair dryers. The dryers were sold in blue, pink and purple, and have a red switch with three adjustable gears and an air-collecting nozzle. “Guangmei 3858 hair dryer” is printed on the side of the hair dryer.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the hair dryer by cutting the cord and disposing of it. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed hair dryer to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
AliExpress.com from April 2022 through January 2025 for between $4 and $13.
Recalling Firm:

AliExpress, of San Mateo, California

Retailers:

Shenzhen Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd. and Yaoyi Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-209

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

