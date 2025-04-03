AliExpress Recalls Foldable Travel Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Sold on AliExpress.com

The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device that can cause death or serious injury due to electrocution or shock hazards if it falls into water when plugged in. The hair dryers are in violation of the federal regulations and present a substantial product hazard.
AliExpress online service at https://helpcenter.aliexpress.com/s/BuyerHelp/home?language=en_US&m_station=BuyerHelp, email at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, or online at Ali Express Help Center or at www.aliexpress.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves foldable travel hair dryers. The dryers were sold in blue, pink and purple, and have a red switch with three adjustable gears and an air-collecting nozzle. “Guangmei 3858 hair dryer” is printed on the side of the hair dryer.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the hair dryer by cutting the cord and disposing of it. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed hair dryer to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com or by replying to the recall email sent by AliExpress. AliExpress is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
AliExpress, of San Mateo, California
Shenzhen Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd. and Yaoyi Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China
