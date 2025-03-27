 Skip to main content

APOTHEKE Recalls Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Crate & Barrel

  • Recalled APOTHEKE’s Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candle
Name of Product:
APOTHEKE’s Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles
Hazard:

The flame can burn too high and cause the candle to ignite and the glass container to break, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 640 (In addition, about 11 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

APOTHEKE via email at recall@apothekeco.com or online at https://apothekeco.com/pages/candlerecall or http://apothekeco.com, type “Recall” in the search field, and press enter for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves APOTHEKE’s 26 oz. (761 g) Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles. The 3-wick candles are white and were sold in a 26 oz. (761 g) amber glass container. “APOTHEKE” is printed in gold on the front of the container. Batch code “CB-240603” is printed on a label affixed to the underside of the container.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact APOTHEKE to receive a full refund in the form of an APOTHEKE online store credit or a check. Crate & Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly. After the refund request is submitted, candles should be immediately discarded.

Incidents/Injuries:

APOTHEKE has received six reports of the candle’s flames burning too high; four resulting in minor property damage, including singed surfaces and one minor burn to a consumer’s hand.

Sold At:
Crate & Barrel stores nationwide and online at crateandbarrel.com from June 2024 through January 2025 for about $80.
Distributor(s):
APOTHEKE, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-199
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Interior Resources children’s steel utility bunk bed (front view)
Interior Resources Recalls Children’s Steel Utility Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Bunk Beds (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s bunk beds violate the federal regulations for bunk beds because the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports are greater than allowed, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to children.

Recalled George Oliver dresser (front view)
George Oliver Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Wayfair.com by Pliman

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards, and the two additional metal support legs also present tripping hazards. The dressers violate performance and warning label requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled APOTHEKE’s Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candle
APOTHEKE Recalls Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Crate & Barrel

The flame can burn too high and cause the candle to ignite and the glass container to break, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled LINKCOO blackout roller window shades
LINKCOO Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by LINKCOO

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.

Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (front view)
GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

Recalled Allesin blackout roller window shade
Allesin Blackout Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Allesin

The recalled window shades have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window shades are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window shades also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product