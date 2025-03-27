APOTHEKE Recalls Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire, Burn and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Crate & Barrel

The flame can burn too high and cause the candle to ignite and the glass container to break, posing fire, burn and laceration hazards.
About 640 (In addition, about 11 were sold in Canada)
APOTHEKE via email at recall@apothekeco.com or online at https://apothekeco.com/pages/candlerecall or http://apothekeco.com, type “Recall” in the search field, and press enter for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves APOTHEKE’s 26 oz. (761 g) Pumpkin Ginger 3-Wick Scented Candles. The 3-wick candles are white and were sold in a 26 oz. (761 g) amber glass container. “APOTHEKE” is printed in gold on the front of the container. Batch code “CB-240603” is printed on a label affixed to the underside of the container.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact APOTHEKE to receive a full refund in the form of an APOTHEKE online store credit or a check. Crate & Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly. After the refund request is submitted, candles should be immediately discarded.
APOTHEKE has received six reports of the candle’s flames burning too high; four resulting in minor property damage, including singed surfaces and one minor burn to a consumer’s hand.
