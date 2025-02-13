AFTCO Recalls Youth Solitude Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

The drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The jackets are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.
About 820
AFTCO toll-free 877-489-4278 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via email at recall@aftco.com, or online at www.aftco.com/recall or www.aftco.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
This recall involves the black Youth Solitude Rain Jacket sold in youth sizes XS through L. They are made with waterproof nylon, have a retractable drawstring in the hood and have the AFTCO logo on the front. The internal label has the company's logo above the size, care instructions, fiber content and country of origin information. The model number is BJ05. The jackets are black and were sold in the following size ranges: XS (5-6), S (6-7), M (8-10) and L (10-12).
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the strangulation hazard. Consumers can either return the jacket to AFTCO for a full refund or upload a photo of the jacket without the drawstring and receive a $25 gift card. Consumers should go to www.aftco.com/recall to participate in the recall. AFTCO is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
AFTCO Mfg. Co., of Santa Ana, California
