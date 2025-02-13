 Skip to main content

AFTCO Recalls Youth Solitude Jackets with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

  • Recalled AFTCO Youth Solitude Jacket
  • The label inside of the recalled AFTCO Youth Solitude Jacket
Name of Product:
Youth Solitude Jackets
Hazard:

The drawstring in the hood of the recalled jackets can get caught on objects and cause death or serious injury to children due to the strangulation hazard. The jackets are in violation of the federal regulations for children’s upper outerwear and present a substantial product hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
February 13, 2025
Units:

About 820

Consumer Contact

AFTCO toll-free 877-489-4278 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via email at recall@aftco.com, or online at www.aftco.com/recall or www.aftco.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the black Youth Solitude Rain Jacket sold in youth sizes XS through L. They are made with waterproof nylon, have a retractable drawstring in the hood and have the AFTCO logo on the front. The internal label has the company's logo above the size, care instructions, fiber content and country of origin information. The model number is BJ05. The jackets are black and were sold in the following size ranges: XS (5-6), S (6-7), M (8-10) and L (10-12).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the strangulation hazard. Consumers can either return the jacket to AFTCO for a full refund or upload a photo of the jacket without the drawstring and receive a $25 gift card. Consumers should go to www.aftco.com/recall to participate in the recall. AFTCO is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.aftco.com, and at fishing, camping, and outdoor equipment stores nationwide from November 2018 through August 2024 for between $80 and $100.
Importer(s):

AFTCO Mfg. Co., of Santa Ana, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-135
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

