6-in-1 Pounding Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by DMITOY

The recalled 6-in-1 Pounding Game violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.
dmitoy202405@163.com
This recall involves the 6-in-1 Pounding Game that consists of a wooden frame with a frog clock on each end. One side of the game has a xylophone, and the other side has three colorful gears. The top of the game has circular holes and wooden pegs with animal faces that pop up and down. The game comes with a set of wooden carrots and worms with metal heads that fit in the holes. Two wooden mallets, two wooden sticks, and a wooden bird are included with the game. The bird has a strong magnet embedded in its beak and can break off.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pounding games immediately and take them away from children. To receive a full refund, please dispose of the product so it is out of the reach of children, take a photo of the disposal, and send it to DMITOY via email at dmitoy202405@163.com or message it to DMITOY on Temu.com. DMITOY is notifying all known purchasers directly.
DMITOY, of China
- Contact a media specialist.