6-in-1 Pounding Games Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Magnets; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com by DMITOY

Description:

This recall involves the 6-in-1 Pounding Game that consists of a wooden frame with a frog clock on each end. One side of the game has a xylophone, and the other side has three colorful gears. The top of the game has circular holes and wooden pegs with animal faces that pop up and down. The game comes with a set of wooden carrots and worms with metal heads that fit in the holes. Two wooden mallets, two wooden sticks, and a wooden bird are included with the game. The bird has a strong magnet embedded in its beak and can break off.