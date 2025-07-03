509 Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets.

Consumers with a recalled “509” branded Tactical 3.0 or Tactical 2.0 (small/medium manufactured in 2023) helmet should contact 509 for instructions on how to participate in the recall and to receive a choice of a refund (if purchased online), or a credit to be used on 509’s website or a replacement helmet.

Consumers with a recalled “509 for Polaris” branded Tactical 3.0 or Tactical 2.0 (small/medium manufactured in 2023) helmet should contact Polaris for a choice of a refund, a credit to use at a Polaris dealership or on the Polaris website, or a replacement helmet. Proof of purchase is not required. All helmets should be discarded in the local household trash after consumers have confirmed their helmet is being recalled by 509 or Polaris and follow the destruction instructions located on the website.

Polaris is also providing their customers who have the recalled 509 and 509 for Polaris helmets with Fidlock®, with instructions on how to inspect the webbing on the chin strap to make sure it is repaired by routing it correctly. 509 and Polaris are contacting all known purchasers directly.