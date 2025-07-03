 Skip to main content

509 Recalls Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

  • Recalled 509 Tactical 3.0 Youth Helmet
  • Recalled 509 Tactical 3.0 Mountain Helmet
  • Recalled 509 Tactical 3.0 Trail Helmet
  • Recalled 509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 Youth Helmet
  • Recalled 509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 Mountain Helmet
  • Recalled 509 Tactical 2.0 Small/Medium Helmets
  • Recalled 509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 Small/Medium Helmets
  • Recalled 509 and 509 for Polaris Helmets with Fidlock®
  • Correct Fidlock
  • Incorrect Fidlock Strap Fastener
Name of Product:
509 helmets and 509 for Polaris helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets fail to provide sufficient protection in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 201,200 (In addition, about 26, 800 in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

509 toll-free at 877-743-3509 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@ride509.com, or online at https://ride509.com/pages/recalls or www.ride509.com and click on “Safety Recalls” under the “Support” column at the bottom of the page for more information.

Polaris Industries toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 509 Tactical 3.0 (Youth, Mountain, and Trail) helmets and 509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 (Youth and Mountain) helmets. This recall also involves small and medium size 509 Tactical 2.0 helmets, 509 Tactical 2.0 helmets with Fidlock®, and 509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 helmets, which were all manufactured in 2023. This recall also involves 509 and 509 for Polaris helmets with Fidlock®, including Tactical 2.0, Altitude 2.0, Delta R3L, Delta R4, Delta V, Mach III, Mach IV and Mach V (manufactured from 2020 to present with a stainless-steel glide bar). The 509 logo and “FIVE O NINE” are printed on the 509 helmets. The 509 logo and “Polaris” are printed on the 509 for Polaris helmets.

Brand/ModelSizesColorsYear(s) of ManufactureRemedy
509 Tactical 3.0 Helmets (Youth, Mountain, and Trail)

Youth small (YSM) to large (YLG)

Adult XS to 4XL

Various All Replacement, refund or credit
509 for Polaris Tactical 3.0 Helmets (Youth and Mountain)

Youth small (YSM) to large (YLG)

Adult XS to 4XL

Various All Replacement, refund or credit
509 Tactical 2.0 HelmetsSmall/MediumVarious 2023Replacement, refund or credit
509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 HelmetsSmall/MediumVarious2023Replacement, refund or credit
509 Tactical 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 for Polaris Tactical 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 Altitude 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 for Polaris Altitude 2.0 Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious2020 to presentRepair
509 Delta R3L Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 2XLVarious2020 to presentRepair
509 for Polaris Delta R3L Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious2020 to presentRepair
509 Delta R4 Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 2XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 for Polaris Delta R4 with Fidlock®Adult XS to 2XLVarious2020 to presentRepair
509 Delta V Helmets with Fidlock®Adult S to 4XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 for Polaris Delta V Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 4XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 Mach III Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 2XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 Mach IV Helmets with Fidlock®Adult XS to 2XLVarious 2020 to presentRepair
509 Mach V Helmets with Fidlock®Adult S to 3XLVarious2020 to presentRepair
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets. 

Consumers with a recalled “509” branded Tactical 3.0 or Tactical 2.0 (small/medium manufactured in 2023) helmet should contact 509 for instructions on how to participate in the recall and to receive a choice of a refund (if purchased online), or a credit to be used on 509’s website or a replacement helmet. 

Consumers with a recalled “509 for Polaris” branded Tactical 3.0 or Tactical 2.0 (small/medium manufactured in 2023) helmet should contact Polaris for a choice of a refund, a credit to use at a Polaris dealership or on the Polaris website, or a replacement helmet. Proof of purchase is not required. All helmets should be discarded in the local household trash after consumers have confirmed their helmet is being recalled by 509 or Polaris and follow the destruction instructions located on the website.

Polaris is also providing their customers who have the recalled 509 and 509 for Polaris helmets with Fidlock®, with instructions on how to inspect the webbing on the chin strap to make sure it is repaired by routing it correctly. 509 and Polaris are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received one incident where the rider’s helmet became detached during a crash, resulting in a concussion.

Sold At:
Online at www.ride509.com and www.polaris.com and at 509 and Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2020 through May 2025 for between $140 and $900.
Importer(s):

Teton Outfitters LLC, dba 509, a Polaris subsidiary, of Rigby, Idaho

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-374
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

