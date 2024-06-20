myCharge Recalls POWER HUB All-In-One Portable Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco

The recalled portable chargers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.
myCharge toll-free at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at compliance@mycharge.com, or online at https://mycharge.com/pages/power-hub-all-in-one-recall or www.myCharge.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers with model numbers AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C. The portable chargers are black and include two attached cables for charging portable electronic devices, and retractable wall prongs to recharge the power bank. “myCharge” is printed on the front surface along the long edge. The model number is printed on the back.
The recalled portable chargers have a date code printed on the outer surface of the wall prong. Date codes are a 4-digit number in the WWYY format, where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Date codes included in this recall end with 21 or 22, or are one of the following four date codes ending in 23: 0123, 0923, 1523, or 1723.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers, and contact myCharge for a free replacement portable charger.
There have been a total of 120 reports involving the portable chargers overheating. myCharge received five reports of incidents, including two reports of residential fires, resulting in approximately $165,000 in reported property damage; and Costco received 115 returns of the portable chargers, mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding, or sparking. There have been no reports of injuries requiring medical attention.
RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge, of Birmingham, Michigan
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
