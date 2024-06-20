myCharge Recalls POWER HUB All-In-One Portable Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco

Description:

This recall involves myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers with model numbers AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C. The portable chargers are black and include two attached cables for charging portable electronic devices, and retractable wall prongs to recharge the power bank. “myCharge” is printed on the front surface along the long edge. The model number is printed on the back.

The recalled portable chargers have a date code printed on the outer surface of the wall prong. Date codes are a 4-digit number in the WWYY format, where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Date codes included in this recall end with 21 or 22, or are one of the following four date codes ending in 23: 0123, 0923, 1523, or 1723.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.