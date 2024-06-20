 Skip to main content

myCharge Recalls POWER HUB All-In-One Portable Chargers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco

  • Recalled myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger, models AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C
  • Location of WWYY date code printed on wall prong
Name of Product:
myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers
Hazard:

The recalled portable chargers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 567,000

Consumer Contact

myCharge toll-free at 888-251-2026 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at compliance@mycharge.com, or online at https://mycharge.com/pages/power-hub-all-in-one-recall or www.myCharge.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers with model numbers AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C. The portable chargers are black and include two attached cables for charging portable electronic devices, and retractable wall prongs to recharge the power bank. “myCharge” is printed on the front surface along the long edge. The model number is printed on the back.

The recalled portable chargers have a date code printed on the outer surface of the wall prong. Date codes are a 4-digit number in the WWYY format, where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year. Date codes included in this recall end with 21 or 22, or are one of the following four date codes ending in 23: 0123, 0923, 1523, or 1723.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers, and contact myCharge for a free replacement portable charger.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been a total of 120 reports involving the portable chargers overheating. myCharge received five reports of incidents, including two reports of residential fires, resulting in approximately $165,000 in reported property damage; and Costco received 115 returns of the portable chargers, mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding, or sparking. There have been no reports of injuries requiring medical attention.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from January 2022 through November 2023 for about $40.
Importer(s):

RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge, of Birmingham, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-271

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Yeti Link Expansion Module
Goal Zero Recalls Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The connection between the Yeti Link Expansion modules and the cables can overheat and melt, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled StyleCraft Instinct Professional Vector Motor Cordless Hair Clippers (blue)
StyleCraft Recalls Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled clippers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Bambu Lab A1 Printer
Bambu Lab Recalls A1 3D Printers Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards

When the recalled 3D printer’s heatbed cable is bent or damaged, it can short-circuit and spark or burn through the insulation layer, posing electric shock and fire hazards.

Recalled 3M Peltor X Series X4A Over-the-Head Earmuffs
3M Recalls Peltor X4 Series Earmuffs Due to Risk of Overexposure to Loud Noise and Sound

The recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound.

Recalled PA-10B AC Power Adapter
Yamaha Corporation of America Recalls Power Adapters Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

A crack can occur between the PA-10B AC Power Adapter’s upper and lower cases.  The upper and lower cases can separate completely and expose electrical wiring, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
