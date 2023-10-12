YourHealthToolkit Recalls Children’s Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 280
YourHealthToolkit at 800-886-0803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.yourhealthtoolkityht.com/product-recalls or https://www.yourhealthtoolkityht.com and clicking on the “Product Recalls” link at the top of the page, and fill out the contact us form at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 36-inch by 48-inch children’s 5-pound weighted blankets sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The blankets have a zipper pouch. The blankets were sold in aqua blue on one side and gray on the other with fabric quilting and raised fabric dots, and have a YourHealthToolkit (YHT) logo attached as a hangtag to the seams of the blanket.
Consumers should immediately stop using the children’s weighted blankets and contact Amazon to receive a full refund. YourHealthToolkit is contacting all purchasers directly via Amazon with instructions on how to disable all product functionality or return the product.
None reported
YourHealthToolkit LLC, of Columbus, Ohio
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.