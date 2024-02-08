Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.
About 2 million (In addition, about 13,000 were sold in Canada)
Vornado toll-free at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; or online at www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs or www.vornado.com, www.steamfast.com, or www.sihomecomfort.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three different brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428. The recalled steamers were sold in the following colors: SF-435 (white, black, light pink, hot pink, sage green, orange, and teal blue); SF-425, SF-440, SF-445, SI-428, and SF-447 (white); and VS-410 (black). The recalled steamers are handheld electrical appliances which use hot steam emitted from a nozzle to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics. The steamers’ brand name appears on the side of each unit and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer. The model number also appears on the label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement handheld garment steamer, depending on model.
Vornado has received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle, including 23 reports of burn injuries.
Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas
