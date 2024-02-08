Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves three different brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428. The recalled steamers were sold in the following colors: SF-435 (white, black, light pink, hot pink, sage green, orange, and teal blue); SF-425, SF-440, SF-445, SI-428, and SF-447 (white); and VS-410 (black). The recalled steamers are handheld electrical appliances which use hot steam emitted from a nozzle to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics. The steamers’ brand name appears on the side of each unit and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer. The model number also appears on the label.