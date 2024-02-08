 Skip to main content

Vornado Recalls Two Million Handheld Garment Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-425
  • Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-435 (multiple colors)
  • Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-440
  • Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-445
  • Recalled Steamfast Steamer, Model SF-447
  • Recalled Vornado Steamer, Model VS-410
  • Recalled Sharper Image Steamer, Model SI-428
  • Model numbers are printed on a label located on the bottom of the steamer.
Name of Product:
Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image-branded handheld garment steamers
Hazard:

The recalled garment steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle while heating or during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
February 08, 2024
Units:

About 2 million (In addition, about 13,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Vornado toll-free at 888-240-2768 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; or online at www.vornado.com/recalls/hhgs or www.vornado.comwww.steamfast.com, or www.sihomecomfort.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three different brands of handheld garment steamers: Steamfast model numbers SF-425, SF-435, SF-440, SF-445, and SF-447; Vornado model number VS-410; and Sharper Image model number SI-428. The recalled steamers were sold in the following colors: SF-435 (white, black, light pink, hot pink, sage green, orange, and teal blue); SF-425, SF-440, SF-445, SI-428, and SF-447 (white); and VS-410 (black). The recalled steamers are handheld electrical appliances which use hot steam emitted from a nozzle to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics. The steamers’ brand name appears on the side of each unit and on a label located on the bottom of the steamer. The model number also appears on the label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garment steamers and contact Vornado for a full refund or free replacement handheld garment steamer, depending on model.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received 122 reports of hot water spraying or spitting from the steam nozzle, including 23 reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, sihomecomfort.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from July 2009 through January 2024 for between $14 and $35.
Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kansas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-109

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

