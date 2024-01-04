 Skip to main content

UBBCARE Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by UBBCARE

  • Recalled UBBCARE Play Yard Mattress
  • Recalled UBBCARE Play Yard Mattress tag and instructions
Name of Product:
UBBCARE Play Yard Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled play yard mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 04, 2024
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact

UBBCARE by email at HBoutdoor-us@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves UBBCARE play yard mattresses. The mattresses are 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. The play yard mattresses are white with a repeating quilted dot pattern on the mattress cover. There is a tag with the brand name as well as another tag with care instructions on the mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled mattresses and contact UBBCARE to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattress. UBBCARE and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from October 2022 through August 2023 for about $40.
China

UBBCARE, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-077

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

