UBBCARE Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by UBBCARE

The recalled play yard mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
Recall Details
This recall involves UBBCARE play yard mattresses. The mattresses are 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. The play yard mattresses are white with a repeating quilted dot pattern on the mattress cover. There is a tag with the brand name as well as another tag with care instructions on the mattress.
Consumers should immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled mattresses and contact UBBCARE to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattress. UBBCARE and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
UBBCARE, of China
