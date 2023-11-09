Twin-Star International Recalls Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The electric fireplaces can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 14,670
Register online at www.twinstarhome.com/recall, call Twin-Star toll-free at 855-884-9651 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at www.twinstarhome.com/recall or www.twinstarhome.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Twin-Star Style Selections 42-inch-wide, 5,200 BTU, Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace with model No. 42HF295FGT manufactured before January 2023 and identified with the following date codes: 0521; 0322; 0422; 0522; 0622; 0722; and 0822. “Twin-Star International, Inc.” and the model number are printed on the top panel of the fireplaces. The date code and serial number are printed on the back panel.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled electric fireplace and contact Twin-Star for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers should complete the online recall registration form at www.twinstarhome.com/recall or call Twin-Star for information on how to take part in this recall.
Twin-Star and Lowe’s have received 24 reports of overheating, fire or smoke incidents. These include two reports of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
