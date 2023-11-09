 Skip to main content

Twin-Star International Recalls Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

  • Recalled Style Selections 42-inch-wide Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
  • Top panel with label identifying model number
  • Back panel with label identifying date code and serial number
Name of Product:
Style Selections 42-inch-wide Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces
Hazard:

The electric fireplaces can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 14,670

Consumer Contact

Register online at www.twinstarhome.com/recall, call Twin-Star toll-free at 855-884-9651 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at www.twinstarhome.com/recall or  www.twinstarhome.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Twin-Star Style Selections 42-inch-wide, 5,200 BTU, Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace with model No. 42HF295FGT manufactured before January 2023 and identified with the following date codes: 0521; 0322; 0422; 0522; 0622; 0722; and 0822. “Twin-Star International, Inc.” and the model number are printed on the top panel of the fireplaces. The date code and serial number are printed on the back panel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled electric fireplace and contact Twin-Star for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers should complete the online recall registration form at www.twinstarhome.com/recall or call Twin-Star for information on how to take part in this recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

Twin-Star and Lowe’s have received 24 reports of overheating, fire or smoke incidents. These include two reports of property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from September 2021 through January 2023 for about $200.
Manufacturer(s):
Twin-Star International Inc, of Boca Raton, Florida
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-023

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Report an unsafe product