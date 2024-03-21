 Skip to main content

Twenty Four Six Foods Recalls Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy Due to Choking Hazards

Name of Product:
Happiness USA Liquid Rolling Candy
Hazard:

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 21, 2024
Units:

About 290,000

Consumer Contact

Twenty Four Six Foods toll-free at 833-436-1200 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or email at recall246foods@gmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all flavors of Happiness USA liquid rolling candy. The candy comes in blue raspberry, strawberry and green apple flavors, consisting of about one fluid ounce of liquid candy. Each roller ball candy contains a flavored liquid candy with a rolling ball applicator to apply onto the tongue. The bottle is resealable with a twist on plastic cap. “Funtime Roller Ball Candy” is printed on the front. “Happiness USA” branding and warning labels are printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the candy, take it from children, and contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a full refund. Twenty Four Six Foods is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Twenty Four Six Foods has received one report of the rolling ball dislodging, resulting in a seven-year-old child choking in New Jersey in July 2023. The child underwent emergency surgery to successfully remove the rolling ball from his throat.

Sold At:
Kosher market stores nationwide from January 2018 through July 2023 for about $2.
Importer(s):

Twenty Four Six Foods LLC, of Brooklyn, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-169

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

