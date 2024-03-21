Twenty Four Six Foods Recalls Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy Due to Choking Hazards

The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard and risk of death.
About 290,000
Twenty Four Six Foods toll-free at 833-436-1200 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or email at recall246foods@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves all flavors of Happiness USA liquid rolling candy. The candy comes in blue raspberry, strawberry and green apple flavors, consisting of about one fluid ounce of liquid candy. Each roller ball candy contains a flavored liquid candy with a rolling ball applicator to apply onto the tongue. The bottle is resealable with a twist on plastic cap. “Funtime Roller Ball Candy” is printed on the front. “Happiness USA” branding and warning labels are printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the candy, take it from children, and contact Twenty Four Six Foods for a full refund. Twenty Four Six Foods is contacting known purchasers directly.
Twenty Four Six Foods has received one report of the rolling ball dislodging, resulting in a seven-year-old child choking in New Jersey in July 2023. The child underwent emergency surgery to successfully remove the rolling ball from his throat.
Twenty Four Six Foods LLC, of Brooklyn, New York
