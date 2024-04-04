 Skip to main content

Thule Recalls RideAlong Rear-Mounted Child Bike Seats Due to Chemical Ingestion Hazard

Name of Product:
Thule RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seats
Hazard:

The harness padding of Thule RideAlong bike seats can contain flame-retardant DecaBDE in excess of regulatory limits, posing a chemical hazard. DecaBDE can be toxic if it is ingested or comes into contact with skin or eyes.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 8,640 (In addition, about 3,880 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Thule toll-free at 888-816-0228 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thuleridealong.americas@thule.com or online at www.thule.com/recallthuleridealongamer or www.thule.com and go to the “Product Support” column at the bottom of the page and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Thule RideAlong rear-mounted Child Bike Seat that fits most bicycle frames. It was sold in gray with a black 3-point harness padding. The model number and date code can be found on the bottom side of the seat. Only model number 100107 and date codes 21/3-23/10 (March 2021 to October 2023) are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RideAlong seat and contact Thule Group to register for free replacement harness padding and to receive instructions on how to return the recalled padding. Thule is contacting all known consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
REI and baby stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Thule.com from May 2017 through October 2023 for about $300.
Importer(s):

Thule, of Seymour, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
Poland
Recall number:
24-182

