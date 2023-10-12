The FORT Recalls Children’s Play Tents Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards to young children.
About 13,250
For more information, call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.
Recall Details
This recall involves The FORT children’s play tent. The children’s play tent consists of 12 cushions made of polyurethane foam in various shapes (squares, rectangles, half-moons, triangles and arches) that are covered with a durable synthetic leather fabric. The play tent was sold in 12 different colors. The play tent measures about 30 inches high and 26 inches wide when constructed.
CPSC urges consumers to dispose of recalled children’s play tents and NOT to resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm is no longer in business so there is no remedy for consumers.
There have been 17 reports of loose or broken magnets associated with The FORT children’s play tents, resulting in laceration injuries to two adults and a pinched finger to one child.
Simulated Wood Grain Design LLC, d/b/a The FORT, of St. Louis, Missouri
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.