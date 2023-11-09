 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls E-Z-GO PTV And Tracker OX EV Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled E-Z-GO ELiTE Electric Express S6
  • Recalled E-Z-GO ELiTE Electric Express L6
  • Recalled OX EV
Name of Product:
Electric Powered E-Z-GO ELiTE Express L6 and EliTE Express S6 PTV and Tracker OX EV vehicles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s internal motor wiring can become damaged over time. Under certain conditions, this issue can cause the vehicle to move unintentionally. This movement poses a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 1,660 (In addition, about 60 were sold in Canada and about 20 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicle toll-free at 888-525-6040 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online (for E-Z-Go) at https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information and (for Tracker) at https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves E-Z-GO PTV and Tracker OX EV vehicles. These vehicles are also called golf carts. Vehicles with Electric ELiTE Express S6 and L6 models with serial numbers 3591558, 3591568, 3591767-3591769 and 3597204 and 3608440 are included in the recall. Tracker OX EV with serial numbers between 8029703 and 8030650 are also included in the recall. The serial number is located under the charger receptacle on the E-Z-Go and Tracker vehicles. The model name is located on the side of the vehicles.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the E-Z-GO PTV and Tracker OX vehicles and contact their dealership or Textron Specialized Vehicle for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Textron Specialized Vehicles received one report of the vehicles moving unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The recalled E-Z-GO models were sold through E-Z-GO authorized dealers nationwide. Tracker models are sold through Tracker authorized dealers, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores nationwide. The recalled vehicles were sold between January 2023 through July 2023 for between $13,000 and $18,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-713
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled E-Z-GO ELiTE Electric Express S6
