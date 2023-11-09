Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls E-Z-GO PTV And Tracker OX EV Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s internal motor wiring can become damaged over time. Under certain conditions, this issue can cause the vehicle to move unintentionally. This movement poses a crash hazard.
About 1,660 (In addition, about 60 were sold in Canada and about 20 were sold in Mexico)
Textron Specialized Vehicle toll-free at 888-525-6040 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online (for E-Z-Go) at https://ezgo.txtsv.com/resources/recall-information and (for Tracker) at https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves E-Z-GO PTV and Tracker OX EV vehicles. These vehicles are also called golf carts. Vehicles with Electric ELiTE Express S6 and L6 models with serial numbers 3591558, 3591568, 3591767-3591769 and 3597204 and 3608440 are included in the recall. Tracker OX EV with serial numbers between 8029703 and 8030650 are also included in the recall. The serial number is located under the charger receptacle on the E-Z-Go and Tracker vehicles. The model name is located on the side of the vehicles.
Consumers should immediately stop using the E-Z-GO PTV and Tracker OX vehicles and contact their dealership or Textron Specialized Vehicle for a free repair. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
Textron Specialized Vehicles received one report of the vehicles moving unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.
