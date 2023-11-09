Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle can move when on an incline and “park” is displayed on the digital dash. This can allow the vehicle to roll away, posing a crash hazard.
About 6,800 (In addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)
Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair. The repair kit will include a new shift cable bracket, shift sensor, and a decal to be placed at the dash display. The new shift sensor will allow the dash to display an "E" for shift error if “park” on the vehicle is not fully engaged. Customers will be directly notified to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership to have the kit added at no cost. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 12 reports of vehicles moving while in the park position. No injuries have been reported.
