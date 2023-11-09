Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat and Tracker Side by Side Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to schedule a free repair. The repair kit will include a new shift cable bracket, shift sensor, and a decal to be placed at the dash display. The new shift sensor will allow the dash to display an "E" for shift error if “park” on the vehicle is not fully engaged. Customers will be directly notified to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership to have the kit added at no cost. Textron is contacting all known purchasers.