TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs sold as part of a three- or five-piece set. Some of the sets were sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands. The folding chair sets consist of one small wooden table and two or four foldable chairs made with wood frames, and rope on the seat and back in either gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white, and a gold bar supporting the back legs. Some chairs were sold individually at stores. The chairs were also sold online labeled as three-piece handcrafted in Vietnam and three-piece HD Furniture Group indoor-outdoor rope and Acacia Wood Bistro Table and Chairs Set.