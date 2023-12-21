TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 29,000
TJX toll-free at 888-520-0157 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/woodandropechair for more information;
HomeGoods at https://m.homegoods.com/us/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or Homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
Marshalls at https://m.marshalls.com/us/m/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or Marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
T.J. Maxx at https://m.tjmaxx.tjx.com/m/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or TJmaxx.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
Homesense at https://us.homesense.com/recalls or Homesense.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
Sierra at https://www.sierra.com/lp2/product_recalls/ or Sierra.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs sold as part of a three- or five-piece set. Some of the sets were sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands. The folding chair sets consist of one small wooden table and two or four foldable chairs made with wood frames, and rope on the seat and back in either gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white, and a gold bar supporting the back legs. Some chairs were sold individually at stores. The chairs were also sold online labeled as three-piece handcrafted in Vietnam and three-piece HD Furniture Group indoor-outdoor rope and Acacia Wood Bistro Table and Chairs Set.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to receive a full refund and dispose of chairs. Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Homesense or Sierra store for a full refund.
The firm has received eight reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated in the chair, resulting in six reports of minor injuries, including bruising and an ankle strain.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
