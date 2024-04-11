 Skip to main content

Innovative Bedding Solutions and SBL Recall GhostBed Natural Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation

  • Recalled GhostBed Natural Mattress
Name of Product:
GhostBed-branded Natural Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 1,250

Consumer Contact

GhostBed toll-free at 877-557-5335 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GBnatural@ghostbed.com, or online at www.ghostbed.com/pages/product-recall or www.ghostbed.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GhostBed Natural mattresses, model number beginning with 13GBNAT or “Natural.” The mattresses measure approximately 12 inches thick, and have an ivory quilted top panel and an ivory knit quilted side panel with horizontal lines. They were sold in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King and California King sizes. The GhostBed Natural logo is embroidered in black and green on the mattress cover. The model number and date of manufacture in MM/YYY can be found on the white label sewn into the seam of the mattress. The recalled mattresses were manufactured from June 2021 through March 2023.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the mattress, and contact GhostBed to receive a free cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal regulation. GhostBed is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
GhostBed.com, GhostBedNatural.com and other websites from June 2021 through March 2023 for between about $1,200 and $2,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Innovative Bedding Solutions, of Buena Park, California and SBL of Cicero, Illinois
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-198

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

