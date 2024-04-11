Innovative Bedding Solutions and SBL Recall GhostBed Natural Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation

The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,250
GhostBed toll-free at 877-557-5335 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GBnatural@ghostbed.com, or online at www.ghostbed.com/pages/product-recall or www.ghostbed.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GhostBed Natural mattresses, model number beginning with 13GBNAT or “Natural.” The mattresses measure approximately 12 inches thick, and have an ivory quilted top panel and an ivory knit quilted side panel with horizontal lines. They were sold in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King and California King sizes. The GhostBed Natural logo is embroidered in black and green on the mattress cover. The model number and date of manufacture in MM/YYY can be found on the white label sewn into the seam of the mattress. The recalled mattresses were manufactured from June 2021 through March 2023.
Consumers should immediately stop using the mattress, and contact GhostBed to receive a free cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal regulation. GhostBed is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.