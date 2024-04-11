 Skip to main content

Red Land Cotton Recalls Quilts and Shams Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled “Bankhead Basic Classic Quilt” white
  • Recalled “Euro Sham” natural
  • Recalled “Ticking Stripe Classic Quilt”
Name of Product:
Red Land Cotton “Quilts” and “Quilted Shams”
Hazard:

Pieces of broken needles were found inside some quilts and quilted shams, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 17,400

Consumer Contact

Red Land Cotton toll-free at 877-478-3467 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; or email Red Land customer service at info@redlandcotton.com; or register online at www.redlandcotton.com/pages/voluntary-quilt-recall or at www.redlandcotton.com under the “Voluntary Recall” tab located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Red Land Cotton quilts and quilted shams. The Classic quilts come in white, natural, ticking stripe, blue, or gray, in all sizes: twin, full/queen, and king/California king sizes. The Classic quilted euro shams come in white, natural and ticking stripe. King and Standard shams are white, natural, blue, gray and ticking stripe. Baby quilts come in white, natural and charcoal ticking print.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled quilts and quilt shams and visit www.redlandcotton.com/pages/voluntary-quilt-recall for instructions on how to participate in the recall. Red Land Cotton will be offering a replacement product (of the same value) or a refund in the form of a store credit or a refund check. Consumers will be asked to provide proof of purchase, in the way of photos of the recalled products, a purchase receipt, or other form of payment documentation. Red Land Cotton is notifying all known consumers who purchased the recalled products.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of consumers being jabbed by a sharp metal needle from the product, including one breaking the skin on a consumer’s hand.

Sold At:
Red Land Cotton store and online at redlandcotton.com and amazon.com from May 2023 through February 2024 for between $75 and $310.
Manufacturer(s):
Red Land Cotton, Moulton, Alabama
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-193

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled "Bankhead Basic Classic Quilt" white
