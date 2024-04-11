Red Land Cotton Recalls Quilts and Shams Due to Laceration Hazard

Pieces of broken needles were found inside some quilts and quilted shams, posing a laceration hazard.
About 17,400
Red Land Cotton toll-free at 877-478-3467 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; or email Red Land customer service at info@redlandcotton.com; or register online at www.redlandcotton.com/pages/voluntary-quilt-recall or at www.redlandcotton.com under the “Voluntary Recall” tab located at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Red Land Cotton quilts and quilted shams. The Classic quilts come in white, natural, ticking stripe, blue, or gray, in all sizes: twin, full/queen, and king/California king sizes. The Classic quilted euro shams come in white, natural and ticking stripe. King and Standard shams are white, natural, blue, gray and ticking stripe. Baby quilts come in white, natural and charcoal ticking print.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled quilts and quilt shams and visit www.redlandcotton.com/pages/voluntary-quilt-recall for instructions on how to participate in the recall. Red Land Cotton will be offering a replacement product (of the same value) or a refund in the form of a store credit or a refund check. Consumers will be asked to provide proof of purchase, in the way of photos of the recalled products, a purchase receipt, or other form of payment documentation. Red Land Cotton is notifying all known consumers who purchased the recalled products.
The firm has received three reports of consumers being jabbed by a sharp metal needle from the product, including one breaking the skin on a consumer’s hand.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.