 Skip to main content

Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall

  • Recalled Essential Medical Supply Endurance® Hand Bed Rail (P1410)
  • Recalled Essential Medical Supply Endurance® Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (P1410-P)
  • Recalled Essential Medical Supply Endurance® Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (P1411)
  • Recalled Essential Medical Supply Endurance® Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (P1411-P)
Name of Product:
Endurance® Hand Bed Rails
Hazard:

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 04, 2024
Units:

About 272,000

Consumer Contact

Essential Medical Supply at 800-826-8423 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at essentialmedicalsupply.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the top of the page, or visit https://www.essentialmedicalsupply.com/important-safety-information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Essential Medical Supply Inc., of Orlando, Florida, are reannouncing the recall of four models of the company’s Endurance Hand Bed Rails. This recall involves the Hand Bed Rail (model P1410), Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P), Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411), and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P). They were originally recalled in December 2021.

Since that recall was announced, two additional entrapment deaths have been reported. In December 2022, an 86-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, and in August 2023, a 99-year-old man died at his home in California. 

CPSC previously announced the recall on December 22, 2021, following the entrapment death of an 86-year-old man in California. He died at his home in December 2012, reportedly from the Endurance Hand Bed Rail (model P1410).

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

CPSC and Essential Medical Supply Inc. urge consumers to stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and to check their homes and the homes and assisted living facilities of loved ones for the recalled bed rails.

Essential Medical Supply Inc. sold about 272,000 units of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98. 

The name “Essential Medical Supply, Inc.” and the model number are printed on a label located on the grip handle of the bed rails. The rails are made of either chrome or white metal tubing and include black padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. They measure approximately 17 inches to 21 inches high by 20 inches wide. 

Only bed rails that do not have model numbers ending in “R” are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails. For consumers who own the recalled bed rails sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015, Essential Medical Supply Inc., will provide a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail. The company is not offering a remedy for older bed rails. Consumers with older bed rails sold between October 2006 and October 2015 should stop use, disassemble and dispose of the bed rails to prevent reuse.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Essential Medical Supply to receive a full refund. The firm is only providing refunds on bed rail models sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC previously announced the recall on December 22, 2021, following the entrapment death of an 86-year-old man in California. He died at his home in December 2012, reportedly from the Endurance Hand Bed Rail (model P1410). Since that recall was announced, two additional entrapment deaths have been reported. In December 2022, an 86-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, and in August 2023, a 99-year-old man died at his home in California. 

Sold At:
Essential Medical Supply Inc. sold about 272,000 units of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.
Recall number:
24-179

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Essential Medical Supply Endurance® Hand Bed Rail (P1410)
Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Culture King’s Magnetic Levitation Sneaker Display 2 - black
Culture Kings Recalls Sneaker Basel Magnetic Levitation Displays Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

The sneaker display’s magnets can forcefully attract, break, splinter and emit sparks, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can lead to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines that can lead to infection and death.

Recalled Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress
Sleep Technologies Recalls Eco Terra Mattresses Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Regulation; Sold Exclusively on Ecoterrabeds.com

The mattresses violate the smoldering ignition requirements of the federal mattress flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Electric Height-Adjustable Mobile Stand for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays
Mobile Stands for Large Interactive Flat Panel Displays Recalled Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by SMART Technologies

The wheelbase welds on the stands can bend or break while the stand is being moved, causing the stands to fall over, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Recalled JURLEA Rugs in Light Gray/Ivory
JURLEA Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Yalande-US

The rugs violate the federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DECEMBER HOME replacement bulbs UPC 70882069258
Meijer Recalls December Home Branded “Candelabra” Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard

Some packages of the light bulbs can include 3V bulbs intended for battery powered fixtures instead of the 120V versions as labeled. If a 3V bulb is used in a 120V fixture, it can burst, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product