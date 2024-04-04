Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Essential Medical Supply Inc., of Orlando, Florida, are reannouncing the recall of four models of the company’s Endurance Hand Bed Rails. This recall involves the Hand Bed Rail (model P1410), Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P), Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411), and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P). They were originally recalled in December 2021.

Since that recall was announced, two additional entrapment deaths have been reported. In December 2022, an 86-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut, and in August 2023, a 99-year-old man died at his home in California.

CPSC previously announced the recall on December 22, 2021, following the entrapment death of an 86-year-old man in California. He died at his home in December 2012, reportedly from the Endurance Hand Bed Rail (model P1410).

When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

CPSC and Essential Medical Supply Inc. urge consumers to stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and to check their homes and the homes and assisted living facilities of loved ones for the recalled bed rails.

Essential Medical Supply Inc. sold about 272,000 units of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.

The name “Essential Medical Supply, Inc.” and the model number are printed on a label located on the grip handle of the bed rails. The rails are made of either chrome or white metal tubing and include black padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. They measure approximately 17 inches to 21 inches high by 20 inches wide.

Only bed rails that do not have model numbers ending in “R” are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails. For consumers who own the recalled bed rails sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015, Essential Medical Supply Inc., will provide a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail. The company is not offering a remedy for older bed rails. Consumers with older bed rails sold between October 2006 and October 2015 should stop use, disassemble and dispose of the bed rails to prevent reuse.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.