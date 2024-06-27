 Skip to main content

Dania Furniture Recalls Hayden Bookcase Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; 4-Year-Old Child Died from Tip-Over (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Hayden Bookcase
Hazard:

The recalled bookcase is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
June 27, 2024
Units:

About 940

Consumer Contact

Dania Furniture toll-free at 844-722-6347  from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ProductSafetyHotline@interline.com, or online at https://daniafurniture.com/pages/safety-recalls or https://daniafurniture.com/ and click on  “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Dania Furniture, of Boise, Idaho, are announcing the recall of the Hayden bookcase. The recalled bookcase is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. In August 2023, Dania Furniture received one report of a tip-over incident with an unanchored bookcase that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcase if it is not anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access.

About 940 of these bookcases were sold exclusively at Dania Furniture stores nationwide and online at https://daniafurniture.com/ from November 2017 through February 2024 for about $370.

The recalled Hayden bookcase contains six storage cubbies, and is made of brown wood with three sliding white doors. It measures 35.5 inches in width, 16 inches in depth, and 73 inches in height. A label located on the back of each unit contains the product name and SKU number LB2225/A.

The bookcases were distributed by Dania Furniture. They were manufactured in Italy. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcase if it is not anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Dania Furniture to set up a free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit. If mounting/anchoring services cannot be completed for any reason, or if consumers would prefer a refund, Dania Furniture will provide a full refund of the purchase price of the recalled bookcase to consumers and arrange for the pickup and/or disposal of the recalled bookcase. Dania Furniture is also contacting all purchasers directly.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcase, if it is not anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact Dania Furniture to set up a free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit. If mounting/anchoring services cannot be completed for any reason, or if consumers would prefer a refund, Dania Furniture will provide a full refund of the purchase price of the recalled bookcase to consumers upon its return, and arrange for the pickup and/or disposal of the recalled bookcase. Dania Furniture is also contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

In August 2023, Dania Furniture received one report of a tip-over incident with an unanchored bookcase that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child. 

Sold At:
About 940 of these bookcases were sold exclusively at Dania Furniture stores nationwide and online at https://daniafurniture.com/ from November 2017 through February 2024 for about $370.
Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
24-744

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

