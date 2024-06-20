Cinmar Recalls Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Finger Crushing and Amputation Hazards

When adjusting the backrest while seated, the adjustable backrest can unexpectedly descend with force, posing finger crushing and amputation hazards.
About 70,000
Cinmar toll-free at 888-298-4651 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online at www.frontgate.com/newportchaiserecall or www.frontgate.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Cinmar Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum Chaises (SKU 67333), sold in sets of two and in five different colors: architectural bronze, champagne silver, cobalt, matte black and matte white; and Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Teak Chaises (SKU 166218), sold in sets of two in weathered and natural finishes. The chaises are reclining outdoor lounge chairs measuring about 51 inches long and 31 inches wide, with a powder-coated aluminum or teak frame, a chaise-style seat, and a backrest made of mesh. The chaises have an adjustable backrest that reclines to four positions, from upright to fully reclined. “FRONTGATE” is printed in black lettering on a silver badge at the back of the chair.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chaise lounge chairs, and contact Cinmar for a free repair. Consumers must submit a photo of the chaise to Cinmar to receive a free repair kit, including a new backrest support bar and assembly instructions.
Cinmar has received three reports of incidents involving consumers’ fingers becoming entrapped between the adjustable backrest and the chair frame, resulting in two partial finger amputation injuries, and one finger-crushing injury requiring surgery.
Cinmar LLC, of West Chester, Ohio
