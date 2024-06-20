 Skip to main content

Cinmar Recalls Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Finger Crushing and Amputation Hazards

Name of Product:
Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum and Teak Chaises
Hazard:

When adjusting the backrest while seated, the adjustable backrest can unexpectedly descend with force, posing finger crushing and amputation hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 70,000

Consumer Contact

Cinmar toll-free at 888-298-4651 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., or online at www.frontgate.com/newportchaiserecall or www.frontgate.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Cinmar Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum Chaises (SKU 67333), sold in sets of two and in five different colors: architectural bronze, champagne silver, cobalt, matte black and matte white; and Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Teak Chaises (SKU 166218), sold in sets of two in weathered and natural finishes. The chaises are reclining outdoor lounge chairs measuring about 51 inches long and 31 inches wide, with a powder-coated aluminum or teak frame, a chaise-style seat, and a backrest made of mesh. The chaises have an adjustable backrest that reclines to four positions, from upright to fully reclined. “FRONTGATE” is printed in black lettering on a silver badge at the back of the chair. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chaise lounge chairs, and contact Cinmar for a free repair. Consumers must submit a photo of the chaise to Cinmar to receive a free repair kit, including a new backrest support bar and assembly instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cinmar has received three reports of incidents involving consumers’ fingers becoming entrapped between the adjustable backrest and the chair frame, resulting in two partial finger amputation injuries, and one finger-crushing injury requiring surgery.

Sold At:
Frontgate stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, and online at Frontgate.com and in Frontgate catalogues from February 2014 through December 2023 for between $600 and $1,400.
Importer(s):

Cinmar LLC, of West Chester, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-273

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

