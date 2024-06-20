Cinmar Recalls Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Finger Crushing and Amputation Hazards

Description:

This recall involves all Cinmar Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum Chaises (SKU 67333), sold in sets of two and in five different colors: architectural bronze, champagne silver, cobalt, matte black and matte white; and Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Teak Chaises (SKU 166218), sold in sets of two in weathered and natural finishes. The chaises are reclining outdoor lounge chairs measuring about 51 inches long and 31 inches wide, with a powder-coated aluminum or teak frame, a chaise-style seat, and a backrest made of mesh. The chaises have an adjustable backrest that reclines to four positions, from upright to fully reclined. “FRONTGATE” is printed in black lettering on a silver badge at the back of the chair.