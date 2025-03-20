GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.
About 28,590
ONME Direct toll-free at 833-449-5777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at onmeus@outlook.com, or online at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall-1 or https://onmeus.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GIKPAL 10 drawer dressers with model number HI1318_13. The dressers were sold in rustic brown with black handles and black sides and back. The dressers measure about 11.8 inches wide, 38.9 inches long and 39.4 inches tall, and weigh about 36 pounds. The model number “HI1318_13,” “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China” are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact ONME Direct for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product to onmeus@outlook.com. ONME Direct and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
ONME Direct, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.