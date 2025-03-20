 Skip to main content

GIKPAL Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct

  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (front view)
  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (back view)
  • Recalled GIKPAL Dresser (side view)
Name of Product:
GIKPAL 10 Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate performance and labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 28,590

Consumer Contact

ONME Direct toll-free at 833-449-5777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at onmeus@outlook.com, or online at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall-1 or https://onmeus.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GIKPAL 10 drawer dressers with model number HI1318_13. The dressers were sold in rustic brown with black handles and black sides and back. The dressers measure about 11.8 inches wide, 38.9 inches long and 39.4 inches tall, and weigh about 36 pounds. The model number “HI1318_13,” “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China” are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact ONME Direct for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product to onmeus@outlook.com. ONME Direct and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart.com from September 2023 through January 2025 for about $80.
Manufacturer(s):
CHANGZHOUHONGDA Communication Equipment Co LTD, of China
Retailer:

ONME Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-192

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

