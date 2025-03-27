Interior Resources Recalls Children’s Steel Utility Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Bunk Beds (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s bunk beds violate the federal regulations for bunk beds because the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports are greater than allowed, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to children.
About 1,772
Interior Resources at 800-397-7776 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@interiorressourcesusa.com, or online at https://interiorresourcesusa.com/product-recall or www.interiorresourcesusa.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.
This recall involves children’s steel utility bunk beds sold by Interior Resources. The steel twin size bunk beds were sold in a heavy-duty powder coat finish in black or brown and have a ladder and a guardrail.
Consumers should disassemble the bunk beds immediately until repaired. Contact Interior Resources for disassembly instructions and to receive a free repair kit, including shipping, and to schedule the free installation of the repair kit by a professional, when it becomes available from the manufacturer. The repair kit will reduce the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports. Interior Resources has contacted all known purchasers directly.
None reported
