Interior Resources Recalls Children’s Steel Utility Bunk Beds Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for Bunk Beds (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Interior Resources children’s steel utility bunk bed (front view)
  • Recalled Interior Resources children’s steel utility bunk bed (side view)
  • Recalled Interior Resources Children’s steel utility bunk bed (back view)
Name of Product:
Children’s Steel Utility Bunk Beds
Hazard:

The recalled children’s bunk beds violate the federal regulations for bunk beds because the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports are greater than allowed, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 1,772

Consumer Contact

Interior Resources at 800-397-7776 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@interiorressourcesusa.com, or online at https://interiorresourcesusa.com/product-recall or www.interiorresourcesusa.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s steel utility bunk beds sold by Interior Resources. The steel twin size bunk beds were sold in a heavy-duty powder coat finish in black or brown and have a ladder and a guardrail.

Remedy:

Consumers should disassemble the bunk beds immediately until repaired. Contact Interior Resources for disassembly instructions and to receive a free repair kit, including shipping, and to schedule the free installation of the repair kit by a professional, when it becomes available from the manufacturer. The repair kit will reduce the spacing between the guardrail and end support and the spacing around the mattress supports. Interior Resources has contacted all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
By Interior Resources to institutions in New York from January 2017 through May 2024 for about $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Delweld Industries Corp., of Stoystown, Pennsylvania
Distributor(s):
Interior Resources USA LLC, of New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-705

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

