Best Lighting Products Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

Plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, allowing the energized LED board to come loose and contact the lens or combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.
About 710,600 (In addition, about 19,100 were sold in Canada)
Best Lighting Products toll-free at 888-204-9905 anytime, or online at www.highbayrecall.net or www.bestlighting.net and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Best Lighting Products LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts. These lights were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings. The following model numbers are included in this recall: LEDFHB90, LEDFHB105, LEDFHB135, LEDFHB178, LEDFHB180, LEDFHB215, LEDFHB265, LEDFHB320 and LEDFHB425. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.
Consumers should immediately inspect the fixture for any sign of pin degradation, a loose LED board, or discoloration of the lens. Consumers should immediately stop using light fixtures that show any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens, and turn the circuit off. Customers can contact BLP for more information, and register online at www.highbayrecall.net to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins with metal pins.
The firm has received three reports of fires involving the recalled fixtures. No injuries have been reported.
Best Lighting Products Inc. (BLP), of Pataskala, Ohio
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.