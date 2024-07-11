 Skip to main content

Best Lighting Products Recalls High Bay LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Best Lighting Products LED High Bay Light Fixture
Name of Product:
LED High Bay Light Fixtures
Hazard:

Plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, allowing the energized LED board to come loose and contact the lens or combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 710,600 (In addition, about 19,100 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Best Lighting Products toll-free at 888-204-9905 anytime, or online at www.highbayrecall.net or www.bestlighting.net and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Best Lighting Products LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts. These lights were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings. The following model numbers are included in this recall: LEDFHB90, LEDFHB105, LEDFHB135, LEDFHB178, LEDFHB180, LEDFHB215, LEDFHB265, LEDFHB320 and LEDFHB425. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately inspect the fixture for any sign of pin degradation, a loose LED board, or discoloration of the lens. Consumers should immediately stop using light fixtures that show any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens, and turn the circuit off. Customers can contact BLP for more information, and register online at www.highbayrecall.net to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins with metal pins.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of fires involving the recalled fixtures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Exclusively through Best Lighting Products distributors from May 2017 through May 2024 for between $60 and $180, depending on size, wattage and accessories.
Importer(s):

Best Lighting Products Inc. (BLP), of Pataskala, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China, Vietnam, and Malaysia
Recall number:
24-302
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

