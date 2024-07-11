Ross Stores Recalls Armchairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The armchair’s leg can bend or break, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 1,600
Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer.inquiries@ros.com, or online at www.rossstores.com/recalls or www.rossstores.com and click on “Legal Notices & Recalled Products” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves wicker-style armchairs with plastic cross weave on the seat, back and sides, and dark metal frames. The recalled armchairs were sold in green/white color combination (SKU number 400266563392) or in gray/white color combination (SKU number 400266563330), and measure about 33 inches tall, 28 inches deep, and 26 inches wide. The SKU number can be found on a sticker attached to the chair’s leg, and on a hangtag attached to the back of the chair.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled armchairs and return them to any Ross store. Consumers will receive a full refund or a $50 store credit. No purchase receipt will be required.
The firm has received five reports of the chair legs breaking; four resulting in minor injuries, including soreness and contusions.
Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.