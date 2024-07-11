 Skip to main content

Ross Stores Recalls Armchairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Armchair – green
  • Recalled Armchair – gray
Name of Product:
Metal-framed Armchairs
Hazard:

The armchair’s leg can bend or break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 11, 2024
Units:

About 1,600

Consumer Contact

Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer.inquiries@ros.com, or online at www.rossstores.com/recalls or www.rossstores.com and click on “Legal Notices & Recalled Products” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves wicker-style armchairs with plastic cross weave on the seat, back and sides, and dark metal frames. The recalled armchairs were sold in green/white color combination (SKU number 400266563392) or in gray/white color combination (SKU number 400266563330), and measure about 33 inches tall, 28 inches deep, and 26 inches wide. The SKU number can be found on a sticker attached to the chair’s leg, and on a hangtag attached to the back of the chair.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled armchairs and return them to any Ross store. Consumers will receive a full refund or a $50 store credit. No purchase receipt will be required.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the chair legs breaking; four resulting in minor injuries, including soreness and contusions.

Sold Exclusively At:
Ross stores nationwide from February 2024 through April 2024 for about $50.
Importer(s):

Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-297
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

